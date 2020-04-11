WV Farm2Fork: Bring on the beans

As many of us practice social distancing, we’re spending more time at home. For some, that means more time in the kitchen.
At The Purple Onion, we’ve seen a lot of customers trying new recipes and looking for more ways to cook beans. Beans are the world’s favorite plant-based protein, which is why most folks we know can remember a favorite soup or stew dish that included them.
We offer a variety of dried beans — from white cannellini and navy beans to pinto beans and black beans. If you’re planning a menu with your kids, let them help you choose the kind of beans to cook and help with preparation.
Joe Yonan, editor of the new book “Cool Beans,” says that when you cook with dried beans, you get a two-for-one deal. First, you have a choice of many beans that aren’t canned, and second, you get the cooking liquid, which he refers to as “liquid gold.” Yonan says you can store the beans in the refrigerator or the freezer in the liquid and use it to enrich soups, stews and grain dishes.
Many people ask about soaking beans. This helps them cook faster and more evenly and it can make them easier to digest. There are two methods:
- Overnight soaking: Place your beans in a bowl or pot and cover them with 2 inches of water. Add 2 tablespoons coarse kosher salt per pound of beans and let them soak from four to 12 hours. Drain and rinse them before using.
- Quick soaking: Put beans in a pot on the stove and cover with water by two inches. Add 2 tablespoons of coarse kosher salt per pound of beans if you would like to, and bring the beans to a boil. Turn off the heat and let them soak for one hour. Drain and rinse before using.
You can cook beans without soaking them. We’re sharing a no-soak bean recipe that is great for pinto or black beans.
If your memories of a pot of beans include a tasty ham hock, try the white bean stew recipe with updated flavors. The recipe is best made a day or two ahead, but if you don’t want to wait, just dig in!
Finally, we offer a Tex-Mex take on pinto beans that will add some fun to Taco Tuesdays!