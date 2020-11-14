Casting about for the right pan and an easy recipe? Turn to your grandma’s skillet!
At least once a week, my kids and I enjoy dinner out of my grandmother’s cast iron skillet. This family heirloom has been part of our family meal traditions for as long as I can remember. I can remember the smell of my grandmother’s homemade cornbread every time I reach for the heavy skillet.
We still make cornbread in this skillet. We also use it for some great, one-pan family meals that are sometimes as comforting as two favorites — Cashew Chicken Casserole and Cheeseburger Pasta — or as special as the Lemon-Thyme Roasted Chicken with Fingerling Potatoes.
The best thing about using a cast iron skillet for these recipes is that the skillet does double duty. It goes from stove to oven. We don’t need an extra casserole or baking dish to get the dinner to the table. An added benefit is that the cast-iron will retain heat for a while so the dinner stays warm enough for those kids (or dad, in my case) who want another scoop!
We try to be sure that we have an easy salad or fruit dish along with our cast iron dinner specials. Some of these recipes can get a special touch with some warm bread or biscuits as well.
What I also like about the cast iron recipes here is that your pantry can be your best friend for making these quick and easy weeknight meals. At The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace, we carry a variety of sauces, salsas, herbs, pastas and fresh vegetables to get you on your way. At the Capitol Market, you can pick up meats and cheeses to complete your grocery shopping. As for the chicken you need for a few of these recipes, you can substitute a store-bought rotisserie chicken if you’re trying to shorten cooking time.
Most of these recipes, like the Chicken Enchilada Skillet and the Upside Down Pizza Skillet, are on the table in just 30 minutes. Even the ones that take a little longer are simple to make. There are no special techniques or unusual ingredients in any of them. Busy moms, dads and older children can be in charge of these dinners. Younger children can help with some of the stirring.
The Rice and Bean Frittata can be an easy breakfast dish at a family brunch or a tasty dinner entrée. Loaded with squash, rice, beans and cheese, it’s a hearty meatless option.
If your menu is a long-cooking tasty chili or stew, try the Aztec Bread for a little change from your heritage cornbread or corn muffin recipe. The addition of chiles, corn and cheese give it a kicked up flavor.
End your Sunday family brunch or any dinner with Skillet Apple Dessert. It’s simple name and easy prep make it a cinch for even the pastry-challenged among us to serve a heartwarming and comforting dessert.
Caring for a cast iron skillet
Caring for cast iron cookware ensures long, long cooking life. Whether your skillet, Dutch oven or muffin tin has been passed through your family for generations, like mine, or you’ve got new cast iron cookery that you hope to use for many years, there are a few simple guidelines for cast iron care.
Lodge Cast Iron, which has been making quality cast iron cookware and accessories since 1896, suggests a three-step process for taking care of your cast iron.
Wash your cast iron cookware by hand, never in the dishwasher. You can use a small amount of soap. If needed, use a pan scraper for stuck on food. For stubborn, stuck-on food, simmer a little water for 3-5 minutes, and then use the scraper after the pan has cooled. Only use steel wool or a metal scrubber if you must remove rust before re-seasoning your cookware.
After the cookware is clean, you have two options:
Dry promptly and thoroughly with a lint-free cloth or paper towel. If you notice a little black residue on your towel, it’s just seasoning and is perfectly normal.
Or rub a very light layer of cooking oil onto the surface of your cookware. Use a paper towel to wipe the surface until no oil residue remains.
While maintaining the seasoning should keep your cast iron in good condition, accidents happen and your pan may develop rust. If it’s just a few rusty spots, simply scour the rust, rinse, dry and rub with a little vegetable oil. If the rust problem persists, follow our directions below to refurbish the finish of your cast iron cookware.
To take care of your cast iron cookware, follow these tips:
You can use a small amount of soap to clean cast iron cookware. Large amounts, however, will strip the seasoning off your pan. You can easily re-season your pan as needed, though.
Never soak cast iron in water. That’s a recipe for rust. If you need to remove sticky or stubborn stock on food, use a nylon scrubbing brush or pan scraper and rinse under warm water. Be certain to thoroughly dry your pan. If you accidentally leave your pan in water for too long and it develops rust, you can remove the rust and continue using your cast iron cookware.
To clean and restore a rusty cast iron pan, use this process.
Start by scouring the pan with warm, soapy water and steel wool. It’s okay to use soap since you will be re-seasoning the pan. Rinse and dry thoroughly.
Apply a thin, even layer of cooking oil to the inside AND outside of the cookware. If you use too much oil, your cookware may become sticky.
Place the cookware in the oven upside down on the top rack. Place a large baking sheet or aluminum foil on the bottom rack to catch any excess oil that may drip off the cookware.
Bake at 450-500 degrees F for one hour. Allow to cool and repeat as necessary to achieve the classic black patina.