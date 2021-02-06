We’ve hit the wall. After months (can we believe it’s almost a YEAR?) of preparing menus and meals, standing in front of the stove stirring and sautéing, we want to come home and make something easy on the nights we’re not supporting our favorite local restaurants or have a meal plan in mind.
Enter the egg! Let’s take that lovely breakfast food and put it in the center of our dinner table. Let’s go for a Spanish frittata that uses up all the bits and bites in the refrigerator, or a spicy egg dish that plays the international field. Let’s have an omelet! Or heck, how about a good old-fashioned egg salad sandwich kicked up with crumbled bacon?
Say yes to the egg. Delicious and nutritious, the egg is considered nature’s most perfect food, packed with protein and amino acids. Around the world, they are fried, poached, boiled and baked. They are served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. And what would Easter be without them?
Have you ever heard folks say they prefer the brown eggs because they are better for you? Well, the truth is, that ain’t so! Eggshell colors, which can be white, brown, blue, green and pink, have nothing to do with flavor or nutritional value. The colors simply indicate the breed of hen that laid the eggs.
And did you ever wonder why we eat more chicken eggs than duck or turkey eggs? It’s because chickens lay more eggs, they don’t need as much space to nest and they don’t have strong mothering instincts, making chicken eggs easier to collect than duck or turkey eggs.
If you didn’t mark those eggs you hard boiled and put back in the refrigerator, you can tell which is which by giving the eggs a spin on the table. Raw eggs wobble as the liquid inside shifts but hard boiled eggs spin smoothly.
And the next time you peel eggs and they aren’t cooperating, you might blame that on the age of the eggs. Older eggs have larger air cells, making them easier to peel than fresh eggs.
Okay, enough with the egg facts and on to the eating!
Let’s go for a classic egg salad sandwich. This recipe reminds me of the one my mother always used. I like to toast the bread, but purists say just good white sandwich bread is the way to go. I also like to crumble a little bacon on the sandwich for crunch.
And how about that refrigerator favorite — frittata. Some eggs, dribs and drabs of tasty leftovers and your main meal just needs a salad. Heck! Katie Lee even puts leftover French fries or tater tots in hers!
Omelets are another made-for-dinner egg dish. They take a bit more time, but once you have the hang of it, you can whip them out pretty easily. Like the frittata, you can open the refrigerator and let everyone choose what they’d like to have in their customized omelets. While a classic omelet might include shredded cheese, bacon or ham, mushrooms and herbs, you could satisfy a taco fan with the tasty cheese, meat and salsa from last night’s Mexican fiesta or a make someone with a sweet tooth happy by filling the omelet with preserves, chopped nuts and/or berries. Just be sure to have all the fillings ready before you start the omelet station.
Wow your family with one of our Eggs in Purgatory recipes. We’ve got a traditional Italian version with spicy tomato sauce here. You could take it to Mexican by substituting your choice of salsa verde or tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, cilantro and parsley.
Hope we’ve egged you on!