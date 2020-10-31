Sheet Pan Garlic Roasted Chicken with Potatoes Serves 6. 1/4 cup olive oil 2 tablespoons lemon juice 3 garlic cloves, minced 1-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme or 3/4 teaspoon dried thyme 1 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary or 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed 1/4 teaspoon pepper 6 bone-in chicken thighs 6 chicken drumsticks 1 pound baby red potatoes, halved 1 medium lemon, zested and sliced 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley Preheat oven to 425°. In a small bowl, whisk the first 7 ingredients until blended. Pour 1/4 cup marinade into a large bowl or shallow dish. Add chicken and turn to coat. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Cover and refrigerate remaining marinade. Drain chicken, discarding remaining marinade in bowl. Place chicken on rimmed baking sheet and add potatoes in a single layer. Drizzle reserved marinade over potatoes and top with lemon slices. Bake until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 170°-175° and potatoes are tender, 40-45 minutes. If desired, broil chicken 3-4 inches from heat until deep golden brown, about 3-4 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and lemon zest before serving.

Spicy Sausage, Peppers and Potatoes Serves 4. 1 pound potatoes (about 2 medium), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes 1 package (12 ounces) fully cooked andouille chicken sausage links or flavor of your choice, cut into 1-inch pieces 1 medium red onion, cut into wedges 1 medium sweet red pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces 1 medium green pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces 1/2 cup pickled pepper rings 1 tablespoon olive oil 1/2 to 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning 1/4 teaspoon pepper Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, combine potatoes, sausage, onion, red pepper, green pepper and pepper rings. Mix oil, Creole seasoning and pepper; drizzle over potato mixture and toss to coat. Transfer to a rimmed sheet pan coated with cooking spray. Roast until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally, 30-35 minutes.

Roasted Curried Chickpeas and Cauliflower Serves 4-6 2 pounds potatoes (about 4 medium), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes 1 small head cauliflower, broken into florets (about 3 cups) 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas or garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained 3 tablespoons olive oil 2 teaspoons curry powder 3/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon pepper 3 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro or parsley Preheat oven to 400°. Place first 7 ingredients in a large bowl; toss to coat. Transfer to a rimmed sheet pan coated with cooking spray. Roast until vegetables are tender, 30-35 minutes, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with cilantro.

Roast Salmon and Broccoli with Chile-Caper Vinaigrette Serves 4 1 bunch broccoli (about 1 1/2 lb.), cut into florets 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper 4 6-oz. skinless salmon fillets 1 red Fresno chile or jalapeño, thinly sliced into rings, seeds removed if desired 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar 2 tablespoons drained capers Preheat oven to 400°. Toss broccoli and 2 tablespoons oil on a large rimmed sheet pan; season with salt and pepper. Roast, tossing occasionally, until browned and crisp-tender, 12–15 minutes. Remove baking sheet from oven and rub salmon with 1 tablespoon oil; season with salt and pepper. Push broccoli to edges of baking sheet and place salmon in the center. Roast until salmon is opaque throughout, 10–15 minutes. Meanwhile, combine chile, vinegar, and a pinch of salt in small bowl and let sit until chiles are slightly softened, about 10 minutes. Mix in capers and remaining 1 tablespoon oil; season with salt and pepper. Serve salmon and broccoli drizzled with chile vinaigrette.

Roasted Vegetable Chili with Cornbread Biscuits Serves 4 1 small head cauliflower, cut into small florets 1 poblano chile pepper, seeded and diced 4 scallions, roughly chopped, plus more for topping 3 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 tablespoon chili powder 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin Kosher salt 3/4 cup cornmeal 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed 2/3 cup cold buttermilk 2/3 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese 1 15-ounce can black beans, undrained 1 8-ounce can tomato sauce 1 1/4 cups frozen fire-roasted corn, thawed 1 1/2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth Preheat the broiler. Toss the cauliflower, poblano and scallions with the vegetable oil, chili powder, cumin and 1/2 teaspoon salt on a rimmed baking sheet; spread in a single layer. Broil until the vegetables are browned around the edges, 7 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the biscuits: Whisk the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, brown sugar and 3/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Work the butter into the cornmeal mixture with your fingers until crumbly. Stir in the buttermilk and 1/3 cup cheese with a fork until combined. Remove the baking sheet from the broiler and preheat the oven to 475 degrees F. Add the beans and their liquid, the tomato sauce, corn, vegetable broth and 1/2 teaspoon salt to the roasted vegetables and gently stir. Spoon the biscuit dough on top in 12 mounds, about 1 1/2 inches apart. Sprinkle the biscuits with the remaining 1/3 cup cheese. Bake until the chili starts bubbling and the biscuits are golden and cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes. Sprinkle with scallions.

Sheet-Pan Chicken and Waffles Serves 6 cooking spray 4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (6 to 8 ounces each), cut on an angle into thirds 1/2 cup sour cream 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper Finely grated zest of 1 lemon Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper 5 cups cornflakes, finely crushed 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature 12 frozen home-style waffles Maple syrup, for serving Position a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees F. Coat a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Toss the chicken pieces with the sour cream, garlic powder, cayenne, half the lemon zest, 1/4 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of black pepper in a large bowl to coat. Set aside. Put the cornflakes in a shallow dish and stir in the olive oil, 1 tablespoon thyme and a pinch each of salt and black pepper. Coat the chicken in the cornflake mixture, pressing to adhere. Place on the prepared pan and lightly coat with more cooking spray. Bake until lightly browned on top, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, mix the butter with the remaining lemon zest and 1 tablespoon thyme in a medium bowl. Season with salt and black pepper and set aside. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and move the chicken to one side. Arrange the waffles in two rows on the other side of the pan, overlapping them. Bake, flipping and rotating the waffles halfway through, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 degrees F and the waffles are toasted and hot, 10 to 15 minutes. Spread the lemon-thyme butter evenly over the waffles. Serve the chicken and waffles with maple syrup.

Hot Honey Butter ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into pieces, room temperature 3 tablespoons honey 1 tablespoon hot sauce generous pinch of kosher salt Vigorously whisk butter, honey, hot sauce, and salt in a medium bowl until smooth.

Saltine Toffee Bark Makes 2 pounds. 40 saltines 1 cup butter, cubed 3/4 cup sugar 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips 1 package (8 ounces) milk chocolate English toffee bits Line a 15x10x1-inch. baking pan with heavy-duty foil. Arrange saltines in a single layer on foil; set aside. In a large heavy saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in sugar. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 1-2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Pour evenly over crackers. Bake at 350° for 8-10 minutes or until bubbly. Immediately sprinkle with chocolate chips. Allow chips to soften for a few minutes, and then spread over top. Sprinkle with toffee bits. Cool. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or until set. Break into pieces. Store in an airtight container.