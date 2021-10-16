Cucumbers, peppers, garlic, corn, beets, onions, asparagus, beans — the list goes on. Pickling is a traditional Appalachian method of food preservation and one of The Wild Ramp’s top-selling food categories. We stock a variety of these items from several different local producers.
One of those producers is Ghostly Gourmet out of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Located about 10 miles — well within the 250 mile local radius — from our market, it’s a small, veteran-owned, Christian faith-based business. Owner Bobby Lege, a U.S. Army and food industry veteran, started Ghostly Gourmet in 2018.
“We started out very small under the old cottage law... It was a hobby at the time. My wife, Mary, a registered nurse, and I had full-time jobs, but it was so well-received that we began thinking about taking things to the next level,” Lege said.
Lege had worked in the food industry since 1979, only stepping away when he served in the U.S. Army in military intelligence from 1982-1989. Pickles were one of the first Ghostly Gourmet products that he focused on.
“There was a commercial brand pickle that I liked, but it always seemed a bit overcooked and limp, and I thought that I could do better,” Lege said. “So, I wrote my own recipe.”
In short, the pickles were a hit. And so, he began planning more products. The Ghostly Gourmet product line now includes other pickled vegetables, salsa, bbq/gourmet sauces and pepper jellies.
“We pride ourselves on quality; we pride ourselves on the experience people have when enjoying our products,” he said.
Lege describes himself as “just a guy who loves hot peppers.”
“We grow our own hot peppers — a lot of different varieties — that range from mild to some of the world’s hottest.”
But he’s also aware that not everyone is as big of a fan of spicy foods.
“So, all of our products come in both hot and mild,” he said.
To further his business, Lege took classes through the University of Kentucky to receive his commercial canning and packing license. He finished in December 2019 and began work on building a commercial kitchen, which was recently finished.
Meanwhile, he retired from his previous full-time job in October 2019 so that he could fully dedicate himself to Ghostly Gourmet.
“It’s everybody’s dream to do their own thing,” he said. “And I love it — I love the independence of having a local, small business, and I try hard to be a solid peer to others.”
This year, Lege launched a catering division of Ghost’ly Gourmet. With the success of the business, he’s been able to bring on some employees and his wife has been able to reduce her nursing hours to part-time. Ghostly Gourmet’s products can be found in more than 30 stores in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, including The Wild Ramp.
“The Wild Ramp was one of our first clients — and the first in West Virginia. They have been so wonderful to work with. We were invited to be a producer, and they more or less helped us get our start to commercial production. They’ve grown right along with us and now carry our full line of products.”
The Wild Ramp’s Harvest Kitchen Chef, Jedediah Thornburg, has used Ghostly Gourmet products to create three simple, but tasty, recipes you can try at home. We hope you enjoy them!