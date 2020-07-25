Basic Scrambled Eggs with Herbs Serves two 4 large eggs Large pinch of kosher salt 2 tablespoons unsalted butter ½ cup mixed fresh herbs such as sage, basil, thyme, flat-leaf parsley and chives, coarsely chopped Flaky sea salt for sprinkling Whisk together eggs, 1 teaspoon water, and coarse salt in a bowl. Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium-high. Swirl in butter and heat until foamy. Add egg mixture and cook, using a heatproof flexible spatula to push eggs toward center of pan to form large, soft curds, about 30 seconds. While eggs are still slightly runny, remove from heat and stir in herbs. Sprinkle with flaky salt and serve.

James Beard’s Dill Bread Makes one loaf 1 package active dry yeast 2 teaspoons granulated sugar ¼ cup warm water 8 ounces large-curd cottage cheese (not the creamed type) at room temperature 1 egg, room temperature 2 teaspoons grated onion 2 tablespoons melted butter 2 teaspoons salt ¼ teaspoon baking soda 1 cup whole wheat flour 1 ½ cup all-purpose flour ¼ cup snipped fresh dill or 2 teaspoons dried dill weed Dissolve the yeast and sugar in the warm water in a large mixing bowl. Allow to proof for five minutes. Stir the cottage cheese into the yeast mixture, then add egg and blend thoroughly. Put in the grated onion, melted butter, salt and baking soda. Stir in the flours, one cup at a time and then add the dill. Turn out on a lightly floured board. Knead for about five minutes or until the dough is smooth and springs back when indented with the fingers. Butter a 9-inch by 5-inch by 3-inch loaf pan and shape the dough to fit the pan. Cover and let rise in a warm, draft-free spot until doubled in bulk. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake bread in preheated oven for about 35 to 40 minutes, or until the bread sounds hollow when you remove it from the pan and tap it with your knuckles. Cool on a rack before slicing.

Lemon Thyme Bread Makes one loaf ¾ cup milk 1 tablespoon snipped fresh lemon thyme or thyme 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder 1 cup granulated sugar 3 tablespoons lemon zest 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 2 cups all-purpose flour 1/3 cup butter, room temperature 2 eggs 2/3 cup sifted confectioners’ sugar In a small saucepan, heat milk and lemon thyme or thyme just until warm. Remove from heat and let cool. Stir together the flour, baking powder and ¼ teaspoon salt. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar until well combined. Add eggs, one at a time and beat on low speed until combined. Alternately add the herbed milk and flour mixture to the batter, beginning and ending with flour mixture, until just combined. Turn into greased and floured 9-inch by 5-inch by 3-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes, until golden. Cool 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Combine confectioners’ sugar and enough lemon juice to make a drizzle. Spoon over bread.

Cumin-Herb Sauce Makes 2 cups ½ cup cilantro leaves ½ cup dill fronds ½ cup flat-leaf parsley 1/3 cup water 1/3 cup fresh lime juice 2 tablespoons honey 2 tablespoons ground cumin ½ - ¾ cup canola oil Prepare an ice bath. In a blender, puree all the ingredients except oil, until smooth. With the motor running, slowly stream in the canola oil and puree until emulsified. Transfer to a bowl and place over the ice bath to cool. This will ensure the sauce maintains its vibrant color. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two days.

Herbed Lemon Pepper Glaze Makes one cup 1 lemon ½ cup chopped white onion ¼ teaspoon red chile flakes 1 tablespoon olive oil Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper 3 cloves garlic, minced ½ cup lemon curd ¼ cup chicken stock 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme ½ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley Zest the lemon, then cut it in half and section it. Squeeze the juice of the remaining lemon center into a small bowl. In a medium pot on medium heat, add the onions, chile flakes, olive oil, pinch of salt and plenty of black pepper. Cook, stirring, until the onions are tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic, lower the heat and stir the garlic into the onions until fragrant and well combined. Add the lemon zest and juice, lemon curd, chicken stock, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary and thyme to the pot. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring, until thickened, for another 3 to 5 minutes. Gently stir in the parsley and lemon sections. Season with salt and pepper. Use ¼ to ½ cup to glaze chicken while grilling. Drizzle remaining glaze over chicken before serving.

Summer Squash and Basil Pasta Serves four ¼ cup olive oil 8 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 2 pounds assorted summer squash and zucchini, quartered lengthwise, sliced Kosher salt ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes 12 ounces ziti ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice ½ cup basil leaves, plus more for garnish Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Cook sliced garlic, stirring occasionally until lightly browned around the edges, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add squash and zucchini, season with salt. Cook, tossing occasionally, until squashes begin to break down and get jammy, about 12 to 15 minutes. Add crushed red pepper flakes and stir to incorporate. Meanwhile, cook ziti in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until just al dente. Transfer pasta to skillet with a slotted spoon. Add ½ cup pasta water and cook pasta, adding Parmesan cheese and more pasta water in stages until sauce coats pasta. Toss in lemon juice and ½ cup fresh basil. Serve pasta topped with more Parmesan cheese and basil.

Herbed Chevre-Stuffed Strawberries Makes 20 strawberries 2 pints strawberries 8 ounces Chevre 1 small shallot, diced 1 teaspoon thyme, minced 1 teaspoon rosemary, minced 1 teaspoon flat-leaf parsley, minced 1 tablespoon heavy cream Wash strawberries, cut tops off and carefully scoop out flesh. Combine Chevre, shallot and herbs in mixer until well combined. Slowly drizzle in heavy cream. Put mixture in piping bag and fill strawberries. Can be made a few hours before serving. Chill if not serving immediately.