Cherry Tomato Vinaigrette

Makes 1 ¼ cups

1 pint cherry tomatoes

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 tablespoon (or more) red wine vinegar

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Chopped fresh flat leaf parsley or basil for garnish

Cut half of cherry tomatoes in half.

Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add shallot and cook, stirring often, until softened, about four minutes.

Add halved and whole tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes begin releasing their juices, about four to six minutes. Mash some of the tomatoes with a spoon. Remove from heat.

Add one tablespoon vinegar and remaining olive oil to pot. Season with salt and pepper. Serve warm or at room temperature and sprinkle with herbs.

This vinaigrette can be made (without herbs) two days ahead. Cover and chill. Bring to room temperature before serving.