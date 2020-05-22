WV Farm2Fork: Lighten up pasta with summer veggies

The days are getting warmer, and while we all are still staying close to home, we don’t want to be inside as much. If you are anything like us, you’ve been enjoying plenty of comfort food and that often includes pasta.
At The Purple Onion, we aren’t suggesting you blow off noodles and pasta. We think it’s time to try some lighter recipes that give veggies a chance to shine in your pasta dishes. The change will give you a chance to try vegetable and pasta combinations in new ways as you get back to grilling your protein choices.
So many fresh vegetables can partner with pastas and noodles for delicious tastes. When mixed and matched with herbs, vinaigrettes, butters and sauces, you’ve got plenty of options to keep your mealtime menus interesting and delicious.
At The Purple Onion, we offer a selection of regional pastas and noodles, as well as a line of pasta that includes spaghetti, linguine and penne as well as farfalle (bow tie), orzo and cellentani (corkscrew) shapes. Just up the street, the Charleston Bread bakery carries fresh pasta for a special treat.
Herbs are the perfect partner for pasta. In just a few minutes, you can whip together an herb sauce that is delightful over pasta or egg noodles. You could gild the lily here and add some grilled shrimp to make it a main course.
Asparagus is still beautiful and tender right now. Consider this pasta dish that combines asparagus with bright spring onions for a tasty lunch entree or dinner side dish.
This dish calls for chervil, also known as French parsley or garden chervil. Related to parsley, it is a delicate cross between parsley and tarragon. If you can’t find chervil, parsley or tarragon — or a combination of both — will be fine substitutes in this and other recipes.
Simple dishes are often the best way to showcase fresh vegetables. Tomatoes shine in a quick tomato and garlic pasta dish.
If no picnic at your house is complete without a pasta salad, give this marinated seashell salad from the “White Grass Cafe: Cross Country Cooking” cookbook a look. It’s a little different take on the salad we all know and love.