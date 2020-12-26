Between Christmas and New Year’s Day this year, many of us will find we’ve got some quiet days without the holiday celebration rounds of other years. While we’re slowed down and enjoying time with our families, it’s a good chance to start thinking ahead to that universal New Year’s resolution to eat healthier and exercise more. We can’t help you with the exercise part, but at The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace, we can offer some suggestions for the healthier eating part.
We like to take advantage of loaded pantries as the year ends and make some holiday meals that highlight the vegetables we’ve got. There are plenty of great winter vegetables that can star in healthy and hearty meals.
During the winter, beets, broccoli, broccoli rabe, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, fennel, kale, leeks, parsnips, rutabagas, shallots, turnips and winter squash are all available in produce sections. Just looking at the list, I think you can picture some pretty colorful and flavorful options.
Almost all of these vegetables are great roasted individually or together. We’ve talked about roasting foods before, so here are just a few quick reminders.
- Preheat the oven and the roasting pan or rimmed baking sheet.
- Cut the vegetables up into like sizes so they cook at the same time.
- Check to see if some veggies take longer than others and plan to add your ingredients per roasting times.
At WV Marketplace, we are offering salt-free Smoke Camp seasoning mixes that provide plenty of options for home cooks.
Brussels sprouts are one of those vegetables that many people serve around the holidays. You’ll often find them roasted or pan-fried and we like both of those options. Here are two more: a fresh take on Caesar salad that replaces romaine lettuce with Brussels sprouts and a hash recipe that would be great for brunch or a light lunch.
Let bright, crisp carrots star in a dinner or lunch menu with Braised Carrots with Cumin and Orange served over a tasty couscous flavored with turmeric. It’s a warming and bright light dinner option when you need a change from hearty holiday meals.
Another good, quick dinner comes in the form of Cauliflower and Potato Soup. This under-60-minute meal gets its creamy texture from the veggies and a bit of tangy goat cheese added for serving. If you’ve haven’t got the goat cheese, a bit of cream cheese or sour cream will do the job.
Serve it with crisp rye crackers or a loaf of Charleston Bakery’s crusty bread and a fresh fruit salad. Top the warm soup with some chives and rosemary. And, OK, we’ve been known to sprinkle a handful of crisp bacon on top, too.
Root Vegetable Bisque will give you a chance to try several great winter vegetables at once. Loaded with the sweet and bright tastes of carrot, parsnip, rutabaga and turnips along with sweet potato and apple, you’ll enjoy a warming soup that’s suitable for a fireside warm-up as well as the dinner table.
Chef John Wright at Bridge Road Bistro served the Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto at a holiday cooking class a few years ago. While his menu featured the creamy risotto with prime rib, it would be equally delicious with a roasted chicken or Cornish game hen.
If you’ve passed the fennel at the market up because you’re not sure you’ll like this vegetable’s licorice or anise flavor, pick a bulb up and try this Cranberry Fennel Jam from the former Paterno’s at the Park. Served with roast pork, chicken or salmon, its bright flavors make the best of the fennel and seasonal cranberries.