WV Farm2Fork: Looking for a new recipe? Crack open a book

The pandemic has had home cooks scurrying for new recipes. Like you, I’ve found myself scouring food websites for ideas for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Yet many of us have plenty of ideas at our fingertips — all we have to do is check the bookshelf.
Whether you have a half-dozen cookbooks or six dozen cookbooks, chances are you’ve got some favorite recipes that you haven’t used for a while or even thought about.
While we have the time, it’s a great chance to enjoy some nostalgic comfort foods from the pages of those books or try one of the recipes that you thought you’d love to make. Either way, the fresh local fruits and vegetables of the season are a great reason to reconnect with those cookbooks.
At The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace, we offer a variety of regional and local cookbooks. We find they are popular with our customers who are looking for a recipe they remember from their childhood or a special event, or who are looking for a gift that’s unique to our area.
With all the great fresh produce available at this time of year and the locally produced sweet and savory products sold at our stores and around Capitol Market, it’s a great time to step away from the screen and hit the books for ideas that will delight your family. Maybe they’ll bring back some memories you can share over the dining table.
Although no longer in print, “Mountain Measures” — a collection of West Virginia recipes compiled by the Junior League of Charleston — is a favorite local cookbook and full of great ideas. A simple classic that can hold its own at a family meal or a summer picnic is Cucumbers in Sour Cream with Fresh Dill.
If you’re looking for recipes that hearken back to farm and family, Cat Pleska’s “One Foot in the Gravy — Hooked on the Sauce” is the book for you. With simple traditional recipes and stories about the people who shared them with her, this book is as much about the cooks as it is their cooking. With green tomatoes in season, this go-with-anything chow chow is a winner on the table. Pleska recalls her grandmother, Opal Hodges, made chow chow every summer.
“I can see it yet in a small glass dish, sitting on her oak kitchen table, among a plate of fried chicken and a huge bowl of mashed potatoes, freshly sliced ruby red tomatoes and crisp cucumbers,” she said. “Oh, that woman could cook and put out a fine, if humble, spread!”
Dilled Green Beans are another traditional dinner staple. With green beans readily available, this recipe from “An Ordinary Cookbook” from Ordinary Evelyn is simple to make. Evelyn says she found the recipe in a 1970s Better Homes and Gardens magazine. In her cookbook, Evelyn shares recipes for the home canned goods, as well as dishes that have been served on her family table for more than a generation.
For a summer supper treat that highlights plentiful and tasty summer tomatoes, the Tomato Pie in “Kanawha Gatherings: A Celebration of Food and Fellowship” from Kanawha United Presbyterian Church is perfect with a green salad.
The fresh herbs and green onions add a bright note to the pie. If you are one of the many people who have enjoyed the Kanawha Forum concerts and luncheons, you’ll find some of that program’s tried and true favorites in this cookbook.
Millie Snyder’s “Lean and Luscious” cookbook is now in its third edition. With more than 375 recipes, this cookbook is full of simple and healthy recipes from a variety of international cuisines. Snyder, who operated Weight Watchers in our region for many years, now owns The Shape Shop on Charleston’s West Side, where she continues to encourage her customers and friends to enjoy a healthy lifestyle that includes tasty foods. Her Gourmet Zucchini Salad is a fresh example.
Every busy cook needs a quick summer salad recipe. “Mid-Century Recipes: From Cocktails to Comfort Food,” by M. Lynne Squires, will take you right back to the suburbia of the 1950s and 1960s. If you have a yearning for the foods of that era, this cookbook is for you!