WV Farm2Fork: Meal planning an educational opportunity for kids

What’s for breakfast, lunch or dinner, is taking on a whole new meaning now that the whole family is home all day. But after a while, that rotation of family favorites could be met with a “we just had that” look.
Change up your family menus with a few recipes that will be a little different and can turn into learning moments for your children.
The Purple Onion continues to carry fresh produce, beans and mixes that can be the basis for menus from breakfast to dinner. WV Marketplace can help fill in the menu with great locally made products as well.
Get your children involved in the menu-planning and the meal-making by having them help select recipes and make the shopping list. Teach them about checking the pantry and refrigerator to see if you have some ingredients already in stock. Depending on their ages, children can help make the dinner by measuring, stirring and doing some simple chopping and peeling.
Here’s a day’s worth of ideas to get the lessons started and the family meals a little different. Try pancakes or waffles for breakfast that you’ve given a twist with New Hope buttermilk pancake mix from The Purple Onion or K-Mac Mills buckwheat flour from WV Marketplace.
Jazz those morning meals up with Thistledew Farms flavored honeys, In a Jam’s new blackberry-raspberry syrup or Cedar Run Farm flavored syrups. Add a few berries, slices of banana or sauteed apples to the morning meal for added color and flavor.
For lunch, let your kids suggest their favorite “school lunch” menu and let them take the lead. You might need to remind them that they should add fruit or a salad to the mac-and-cheese or tacos-in-a-bag main course.
Dinner can be a lesson that tempts everyone with savory smells throughout the afternoon. The Purple Onion carries a variety of dried soup and chili mixes that you can pick up, along with the vegetables and meats you need right here at Capitol Market. A little measuring, a little simmering and dinner is ready.
Make dinner a menu that mixes horticulture with history. Three Sisters Chili is a meatless and delicious main course that is simple to make.
The three sisters — winter squash, maize (corn) and climbing beans — are the three main crops of some indigenous American peoples. They are grown close together in a method known as companion planting. The corn gives the beans something to grow on and the beans pull nitrogen from the air to help all three plants grow. The large prickly squash leaves shade the soil and prevent weeds from growing. The legend of the three sisters could make a great research project.