Green Gazpacho 2 pounds English hothouse cucumbers (about 2 large), chopped 2 garlic cloves, smashed 2 cups coarsely chopped arugula 2 cups coarsely chopped mixed tender herbs (such as basil, parsley, cilantro, and/or mint) 3 tablespoons (or more) sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar Kosher salt ¾ cup (or more) olive oil Purée cucumbers, garlic and ½ cup water in a blender until smooth. Add arugula, herbs, vinegar and a large pinch of salt and purée, stopping to scrape down the sides of the blender as needed, until very smooth. With the motor running, slowly stream in oil; blend until emulsified. The mixture will turn pale green and look creamy, almost like a salad dressing; add more oil and/or water if needed. Taste gazpacho and season with more salt and vinegar as desired—you want it to be border line too salty and acidic at room temperature. Transfer gazpacho to an airtight container; cover and chill until very cold, 4–12 hours. Taste gazpacho and adjust with a little more salt and/or vinegar as needed just before pouring into chilled glasses.

Arugula Salad with Olive Oil, Lemon and Parmesan Cheese Makes 4 servings 2 bunches arugula, washed, dried and torn 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 1/2 lemon, juiced Salt and freshly ground black pepper Chunk of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese In a serving bowl, drizzle the arugula with the oil, squeeze in the lemon juice, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss until well mixed and taste for seasoning. Use a vegetable peeler to shave thin pieces of Parmigiano over the top.

Herby Lime Dressing 1 chopped serrano chile or jalapeño (seeds removed; optional) ½ cup (packed) arugula ½ cup (packed) fresh mint leaves ½ cup vegetable oil ¼ cup olive oil ½ teaspoon finely grated lime zest ¼ cup fresh lime juice ½ teaspoon sugar Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper Purée chile, arugula, mint, vegetable oil, olive oil, lime zest, lime juice, and sugar in a blender until smooth; season with salt and pepper.

Falafel Pita Sliders Total time: 8 hours, 40 minutes (25 minutes to compose). Serves 4 (serving size: two filled pita pockets). The secret to crisp, tender falafel is starting with soaked dried chickpeas that retain natural starch more than canned chickpeas. That means the mixture can come together without any binders and, in this recipe, you don’t need to cook the chickpeas before blending. The falafel patties have a wide, flat surface area that gets extra crisp when seared and baked, a lighter approach to shallow frying. Stuff into mini pita pockets with lettuce, tomato, and green onion, or load up with chopped cucumber, tomato, and parsley salad; pickled cabbage; and tahini sauce. Falafel: 6 cups water 2 cups dried chickpeas (garbanzo beans) 2 cups finely chopped white onion 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro 1 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice 8 garlic cloves 1 tablespoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon black pepper 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper Cooking spray Pita sliders: 1/4 cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt 1/4 cup canola mayonnaise 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill 1/4 teaspoon black pepper 8 (1-oz.) miniature whole-wheat pita rounds 1 medium tomato, thinly sliced 2 cups loosely packed baby arugula (about 2 oz.) 1 small red onion, very thinly sliced To prepare falafel, combine 6 cups water and chickpeas in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature 8 hours or overnight. Drain. Preheat oven to 450°F. Combine chickpeas, onion, and next 9 ingredients (through ground red pepper) in a food processor; pulse until coarsely chopped. Divide and shape mixture into 16 (1/2-inch-thick) patties (about 1/3 cup per patty). Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Coat pan with cooking spray. Place 8 patties in pan; coat patties with cooking spray. Cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until browned. Place on a wire rack set on a baking sheet. Repeat procedure with cooking spray and remaining patties. Place baking sheet in oven; bake at 450°F for 10 minutes. Reserve 8 falafel patties for Falafel Pizza and Falafel, Feta, and Tomato Salad. To prepare pita sliders, combine yogurt, mayonnaise, dill, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper in a bowl. Cut off top fourth of each pita (reserve for another use). Spoon about 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture into each pita pocket; top with 1 falafel patty, 1 tomato slice, 1/4 cup arugula leaves, and about 1/4 cup red onion slices.

Mushroom and Arugula Pizza Serves 4 (serving size: 2 slices) 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 shallot, thinly sliced 2 cups sliced fresh cremini mushrooms 1 1/2 cups sliced fresh Portobello mushrooms 2 teaspoons minced garlic 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 12 ounces fresh deli whole-wheat pizza dough 1 1/3 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (about 1/3 cup) 3 ounces part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded (3/4 cup) 1 cup packed arugula 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice 1 teaspoon truffle oil (optional) Place a pizza stone or baking sheet in oven. Preheat oven to 500°F. (Do not remove pizza stone while oven preheats.) Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add shallot, and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 1 to 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and garlic; cook, stirring often, until liquid has almost evaporated, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt, and set aside. Roll dough into a 13-inch circle on a large piece of parchment paper; pierce well with a fork. Sprinkle goat cheese over dough; spread mushroom mixture over cheese. Top with mozzarella. Place dough (on paper) on preheated stone; bake at 500°F for 13 to 14 minutes. Toss arugula with lemon juice. Top pizza with arugula mixture; drizzle with truffle oil, if desired, and sprinkle with remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt. Cut into 8 slices.