WV Farm2Fork: Plenty of options with squash

Yellow squash and zucchini may come at the end of the vegetable alphabet — and, for some, at the end of their veggie choices — but these two squashes have a lot going for them.
Yellow, or summer, squash is high in vitamins A, B6 and C, folate, magnesium, fiber and potassium. It is rich in manganese, which helps boost bone strength and helps the body’s ability to process fats and carbohydrates. It is low-carb, low-calorie and cholesterol-free.
Zucchini contains zero fat and is high in water and fiber. It contains significant amounts of vitamin B6, riboflavin, folate, vitamin C, vitamin K and minerals as well as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients. It helps improve digestion, slow aging, lower blood sugar levels and improve eye health among other things.
At The Purple Onion, we recommend that you look at these ubiquitous squashes in a better light and enjoy their versatility in recipes from salads to breads.
Start a light dinner party with a summer squash carpaccio, which can stand alone or top a tart.
For dinner, try a medley of roasted squash, garlic and tomatoes. This one sheet-pan recipe makes a light main course or delicious side with your choice of grilled meat or seafood. You can change up the recipe by swapping the squash for other spring veggies.
Lighten up a main course with squash tacos or zucchini noodle spaghetti. You’ll have all the same great flavors and enjoy the benefits of added veggies on your dinner table.
Acknowledging that banana bread is the unofficial comfort food of the pandemic, we’d like to suggest that you switch it up with a classic zucchini bread recipe.