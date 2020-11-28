Let’s bake fruitcake!
I know, I know. You’re thinking to yourself, “Seriously, Allan?! Fruitcake?”
My response, “Yes! Let’s do it!”
While there are plenty of folks out there who think the fruitcakes they receive every year were baked in 1913, when the first mail-order fruitcakes were introduced in America, there are just as many people who can’t wait for the home-baked fruitcakes that have been traditions in their families for generations. I know that is so, because, come mid-November each year, bakers from around the area come to The Purple Onion looking for candied cherries, pineapples, citrus and citron and nuts.
While most commercially produced fruitcakes are alcohol free, traditional recipes can be saturated in liqueurs, brandy or bourbon, which prevents molding if you are baking your fruitcakes ahead and storing them for maximum flavor development or safe keeping from your fruitcake-addicted son-in-law! If alcohol is not your thing, you can use orange or pineapple juice just as well.
If you doubt the popularity of fruitcake, I’ll let you in on a secret: A few years ago, I shared the recipe for Epling’s Fruitcake for a Charleston Gazette-Mail feature. Every year since, people have asked me for the recipe. They say it was the best fruitcake they ever made and that they’ve lost the recipe.
Dear Readers, as The Gazette’s Delmer Robinson used to say, your requests are answered. Marvine’s popular fruitcake recipe is in this column. When my mother makes it, she used orange or pineapple juice-soaked cheesecloth to add moisture to the cake.
I am sharing another fruitcake recipe, Very Best Fruitcake, from a 91-year-old customer who has been perfecting his fruitcake for many years. He bakes his fruitcakes in November, carefully soaks and wraps the small loaf-pan cakes and stores them in airtight tins or containers — for a year! He checks them once or twice throughout the year to be sure they are still moist and hands them out to lucky family and friends the next year.
If you aren’t much on the candied fruits that are traditional to the fruitcakes we all know, consider the raisin and currant filled Dundee Cake. This traditional Scottish fruitcake has a rich flavor and was developed in Dundee in the late 1700s. Since Dundee also is the birthplace of British marmalade, a true Dundee cake will include the zest of an orange, connecting it with the breakfast preserve.
Finally, if you are still not convinced that fruitcake is for you, give Fruitcake Cookies a try. You’ll get that special holiday tradition in a small, sweet treat that will be festive on your cookie tray and on those trays you’re sharing with family friends.
I think you might just change your mind about Johnny Carson’s old joke that there is just one fruitcake in the world and people are still passing it around!
Let’s get started!
King Arthur Baking Company offers a handy timeline for anyone planning to bake fruitcakes for this holiday season. The baking company suggests starting 6 to 7 weeks before you plan to eat them, but you still have plenty of time to make them now.
Many people are worried about whether or not fruitcakes will really keep safely for weeks and what if they don’t bake it ahead of time.
According to King Arthur, fruitcake does keep for weeks. The buttery, eggy batter is dense with dried fruit, candied fruit, nuts, and often alcohol. Dried and candied fruit have “low water activity”; bacteria often require moisture to reproduce, so cakes packed with dried fruit are safe to keep for weeks, and will remain shelf-stable if tightly wrapped. To make sure your fruitcake doesn’t dry out, unwrap it every few days and brush it with rum, brandy or a simple sugar syrup.
If you didn’t get started several weeks ahead of time, no worries. You can bake your fruitcakes just before enjoying them, just be aware that the longer they rest and get brushed with liquid, the more moist and flavorful the end result will be. As alternatives, look for a quick fruitcake recipe or hold your cakes to share as New Year’s gifts. Or, like our customer, wrap them in 2020 and share them in 2021!
Let’s get baking!
Up to 7 weeks out (or as close as the day before serving): Bake your fruitcakes. Let the cakes cool, and wrap tightly in plastic wrap or, in the traditional way, wrap the fruitcakes in cheesecloth lightly soaked with the liquid of your choice and then tightly wrapped in aluminum foil. Store the cakes at room temperature until ready to gift or eat.
Each week after baking: Unwrap your cakes, brush with the liquid of your choice and rewrap tightly.
If you’re planning to gift your fruitcake, make it easy on yourself and bake it in pretty paper pans. That way, you won’t need to transfer the cakes, and the pans make transport and wrapping simple. Wrap the pans in clear gift bags and tie them with festive ribbon.
To decorate your cakes, top them with candied fruit or citrus peel and/or nuts just before baking.