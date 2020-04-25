WV Farm2Fork: Same veggies, different meals

Picking out produce can be challenging. You get into the produce section and you see lots of things. Yet, somehow, even if you get one new thing, you come away with mostly your go-to choices. You know what they are — the vegetables you know what to do with and that you use just about the same way every time.
There’s nothing wrong with those tried-and-true choices. They are most likely the ones that you and your family enjoy and will eat. You can, however, add some fun to the familiar with a few new recipes that add some twists to your menus.
For many of us, those produce staples include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, scallions, squashes, carrots and sweet peppers. Your shopping list may also include garlic, broccoli, cauliflower and potatoes. With just a few additions, you’re prepared to take your vegetable staples around the world.
All of these recipes take simple prep work, so you can invite your children to join you at the kitchen counter to get the ingredients ready.
Start a special family dinner with Greek-inspired marinated vegetables that allow you to pick and choose the vegetables you’ll use. Because you make it ahead of time to chill the vegetables, you don’t have to worry about last-minute cooking with this one. Make this course special and even a warm evening main dish with the addition of Greek olives, feta cheese, crackers and a grilled meat.
Head across the border to Italy for a main course, fresh vegetable lasagna. Delmer Robinson included this recipe in his “From the Hills” cookbook and noted that it originated at Tiffany’s, in Fairmont. This is a good make-ahead dish because it is excellent reheated and served the next day.
Next we’re jumping to China with a lo mein recipe loaded with vegetables and a spicy sesame garlic sauce. It’s great as is, but you could add some peeled and cooked shrimp or shredded rotisserie chicken if you’d like. As an option to making the sauce, you might try one of the Asian-inspired sauces from Stonewall Kitchens that The Purple Onion carries.