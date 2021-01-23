Winter weather is here. At The Purple Onion, we know it also means that our customers are eyeing and buying their “soup beans.” And they are going to head home to make a pot of hearty soup to comfort their families on a cold evening.
Other shoppers are headed over to the produce section for a “mess of greens.” Their families will be having a traditional serving of stewed or cooked greens to warm up.
We like the idea of combining those beans and greens into soups that are hearty, tasty and even a bit different from the soups or stews that we so often make for our families. And we like that we can make them quickly or slowly, depending on the time we have to prepare.
There are so many options for dried beans — from white to cranberry to black and from large white beans to small lentils — and for greens — from delicate spinach to peppery mustard greens — that you could get a different flavor profile from the same basic recipe each time you choose different beans or greens. Feeling like an Italian night? Try the Tuscan Bean and Kale Soup. Maybe you’re in the mood for some spice? Then the Spicy Sausage and White Bean Soup is made for you.
The Spicy Beans and Wilted Greens recipe takes a bit of time but it includes two kinds of beans and a mess of three greens for real depth of flavor.
As a time saver, you can choose to use canned beans and frozen or canned greens to whip up a quick soup or go for any of the variety of soup kits available today. Some of the recipes here start with dried beans, others with canned.
If you’re looking for quick and hearty, our Frontier Soup dried soup packages are a perfect choice. You can pick up the mix, the greens and veggies at our shop and head to The Fish Market or Johnnie’s for the protein you want to add to the soup.
Depending on your choice, you might want to pick up some cornmeal from West Virginia Marketplace for tasty muffins or skillet bread to go with dinner.
We like the idea of trying something new, too. The Lentil, Potato and Green Soup is comfort in a bowl. The Beans and Green Soup with Salted Yogurt and Sizzled Mint will whisk you to Middle East.
Any way you make it, you’re going to be glad you combined those beans and greens. So will everyone joining you at the table!