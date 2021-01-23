The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

There’s a world of flavors in beans and greens.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Winter weather is here. At The Purple Onion, we know it also means that our customers are eyeing and buying their “soup beans.” And they are going to head home to make a pot of hearty soup to comfort their families on a cold evening.

Other shoppers are headed over to the produce section for a “mess of greens.” Their families will be having a traditional serving of stewed or cooked greens to warm up.

We like the idea of combining those beans and greens into soups that are hearty, tasty and even a bit different from the soups or stews that we so often make for our families. And we like that we can make them quickly or slowly, depending on the time we have to prepare.

There are so many options for dried beans — from white to cranberry to black and from large white beans to small lentils — and for greens — from delicate spinach to peppery mustard greens — that you could get a different flavor profile from the same basic recipe each time you choose different beans or greens. Feeling like an Italian night? Try the Tuscan Bean and Kale Soup. Maybe you’re in the mood for some spice? Then the Spicy Sausage and White Bean Soup is made for you.

The Spicy Beans and Wilted Greens recipe takes a bit of time but it includes two kinds of beans and a mess of three greens for real depth of flavor.

As a time saver, you can choose to use canned beans and frozen or canned greens to whip up a quick soup or go for any of the variety of soup kits available today. Some of the recipes here start with dried beans, others with canned.

If you’re looking for quick and hearty, our Frontier Soup dried soup packages are a perfect choice. You can pick up the mix, the greens and veggies at our shop and head to The Fish Market or Johnnie’s for the protein you want to add to the soup.

Depending on your choice, you might want to pick up some cornmeal from West Virginia Marketplace for tasty muffins or skillet bread to go with dinner.

We like the idea of trying something new, too. The Lentil, Potato and Green Soup is comfort in a bowl. The Beans and Green Soup with Salted Yogurt and Sizzled Mint will whisk you to Middle East.

Any way you make it, you’re going to be glad you combined those beans and greens. So will everyone joining you at the table!

Sidebar: Guide to Greens

Greens are great! Most greens are packed with vitamins A and C, calcium, iron, fiber and folic acid. They can add great depth of flavor and balance to many dishes and they play well with garlic, lemon and olive oil so you can consider many kinds of greens for anything from salads to soups to sides.

With flavors ranging from bitter to spicy, it might sometimes be hard to decide which you want to use in your recipes. For the most part, one green can be swapped for another as long as you take texture and taste into consideration. You can wilt, saute, blanch, braise and even puree greens. Just remember that recipes call for greens to be cooked to reduce bitterness and to soften leaves and stems so they are more edible. So, if you decide to use delicate spinach instead of hearty kale in a recipe, make sure you add the greens earlier and cook them longer.

It’s best to buy greens within a day or two of using them. The more delicate the green, the more perishable it is. Look for firm, evenly colored leaves when you make your purchase and store them by wrapping them in paper towels and refrigerated in a tightly sealed plastic bag.

To avoid the grittiness that many greens have, treat them as you do leeks and chop the leaves and place them in a bowl of cold water. Swirl the leaves around and let them stand for a few minutes so the soil falls to the bottom of the bowl. Scoop out the greens and rinse them in a colander.

Here’s a quick rundown on some of the more common greens you might decide to use in these or other recipes.

Arugula: A member of the cabbage family, arugula is spicy and brings nice bite to salads and sandwiches so it is often eaten raw. If you decide to use it in a stir-fry or soup, cook it for a short time.

Bok Choy: Popular in Chinese cuisine, bok choy has a tender and mild flavor. You can cook baby bok choy whole but when you cook with mature bok choy be sure to cut the leaves from the stem and cook the stems first, since they will require a slightly longer cooking time.

Cabbage: Whether you choose red, green or Savoy, you’re going to get a good nutritional boost from this green. Often served raw in coleslaws and salads, it only needs a short cooking time if you decide to use cabbage in a steamed or stir-fried dish.

Chard: Within the chard family, you’ll find white chard, red chard and rainbow chard among other varieties. Chard is a bold choice with its large, thick leaves and colored veins and stocks. It tastes like intense spinach with a lot of texture in the leaves. Generally, the stems and greens are prepared separately be prevent the leaves from getting overcooked.

Collards: Most often referred to as collard greens, collards belong in the cabbage family and are related to kale. Popular in Southern and Appalachian cooking, they are often cooked with ham, pork and other vegetables. For a twist, consider serving steamed collards with a drizzle of olive oil and fresh lemon juice or seasoning them with chili peppers, garlic, ginger or shallots.

Kale: A member of the cabbage family, kale is dark and leafy with a slightly bitter taste when eaten raw. Pull the leafy greens from the tough stems. Unlike some other greens, kale won’t lose its shape or texture and does not reduce dramatically when cooked. Kale is often paired with potatoes and has gained popularity for making crispy chips and smoothies.

Mustard Greens: With frilly, curly edges, this bright green or red green stands out on the produce shelf. It’s often cooked with other greens, notably kale and collards. It adds a peppery bite to your dish so gauge spices accordingly. Mustard greens are great added to purees, sautés and soups.

Spinach: This popular green can be eaten raw and cooked. Baby spinach is great in salads because it is delicate and has a milder, less bitter taste than other greens. If you’re going to cook spinach, buy more than you think you need because this green reduces dramatically when cooked. Spinach is good for mixing with other foods because its flavor is light and it needs little preparation and a shorter cooking time compared with other greens.

Sidebar: Beans: Dried or canned?

You gotta do what you gotta do. Sometimes that means a substitution. You can certainly substitute canned beans for dried as long as you follow a few simple guidelines.

Rinse the canned beans before adding them to a dish, unless the recipe calls for using the liquid. The liquid is often extra starchy and loaded with sodium.

Don’t over season the beans. Canned beans can have lots of sodium, or salt, and it doesn’t take much to tip the scale from well-seasoned to overly salted.

Make sure you have the right amount of beans for your recipe. In general, substitute two 15-ounch cans of beans for every cup of dried beans required in your recipe.

Add the canned beans to the dish 30 minutes before serving and simmer them gently. This allows the beans to take on the flavors of the other ingredients without getting mushy.