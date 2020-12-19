Ho! Ho! Ho! We’re down to the wire for holiday gifts. If some of you — and you know who you are — still want to do something customized or homemade for at least a few friends or family members, we’ve got you covered.
We’ve got a couple of ideas that don’t require a trip to the almost-depleted bakery aisle at the grocery store, won’t require a special pan or overnight prep time, and don’t even need you to turn on the oven. That’s right! A few nice jars, a basket or gift bag, and measuring spoons will put homemade on your list. AND, you can do a few gifts in a few hours. We’re offering some ideas for spice mixes that can be used in soups, stews, sauces and for rubs.
Let’s talk about personalized gifts with rubs, mixes and products. The best part about these gifts is that you pick and choose whether you want to make everyone the same gift or customize the gifts just enough that people know you’ve thought about them.
That and the fact that you won’t be left with burned cookies, messy mixing bowls or, worst of all, a pantry full of flour, sugar, dried fruit and nuts that won’t see the light of day until they’ve expired.
Browsing the aisles of your favorite food store, you can put together gifts that fit your budget and your time. At The Purple Onion and West Virginia Marketplace, we still have a nice selection of West Virginia-made products and are fully stocked with spices and herbs. With a few stops at the other Capitol Market shops, you can include thoughtful additions that will allow the gift receiver to cook up his or her own meal.
For your pasta-loving friends, put together a gift bag that’s both international and local. Combine specialty Bona Furtuna pastas and sauces from Sicily with Uncle Bunk’s Rustic Pepper Sauce (mild or hot). Bona Furtuna is an organic farm that promotes sustainable farming while preserving heritage foods. The sauce is made with Corleonese heirloom tomatoes and heirloom artisan pasta is shaped through bronze dyes, hand cut and slowly air-dried, combining heritage recipes with modern technology.
Uncle Bunk’s is based in Sistersville, where Larry Young, his wife Rose Marie and daughter Stacey Young Kasum manufacture gourmet products based on old-time Appalachian recipes. The award-winning rustic red pepper sauce is made with six varieties of hot peppers to create a savory flavor and nice heat. Add a package of Italian sausage from Johnnie’s Meat Market and Italian cheese and wine from The Wine Shop for a complete meal. If you want to add a personal touch, include a jar of Italian Seasoning from the recipe below.
If you’re looking to take a gift to someone with a traditional home-cooked palate, think about a gift that would be perfect for a last minute appetizer or home-style dinner with Dark Hollow’s meatloaf mix and meatball sauce. A package of pre-made meatballs is all your friend will need to make party-ready meatballs in sauce. And the meatloaf mix lets the cook turn out a just-like-mom’s entrée.
For your chili-fanatic friend, go for Uncle Bunk’s Chili in a bottle. It’s a quick and easy way to make spicy chili in 30 minutes. And while no one is cooking for a crowd right now, this bottle sauce just needs 2 pounds of ground meat (your choice), tomato sauce and kidney beans to make six quarts of chili. Add a jar of our chili powder recipe for the time when the cook wants a slow-simmered chili made his/her special way and a bag of West Virginia stone-ground corn meal for corn bread. This spicy mix could turn out to be the cook’s new secret for great chili.
If you just want to wow your friends with a selection of spice mixes that they can play with on cold, winter days or when the weather warms up, we’ve got some easy mix recipes for Cajun seasoning, barbecue rub and the not-so-secret recipe for a certain colonel’s fried chicken spices.