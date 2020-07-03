WV Farm2Fork: Sweeten up menus with summer berries and cherries

There they are, like summer jewels at the produce counter — blackberries, blueberries, strawberries and cherries, sitting in their baskets and waiting for you.
Don’t pass them up when they are in season. Berries and cherries are great for you. Eaten fresh with granola or yogurt, they make a great breakfast or snack. Dropped into a garden salad, they turn average to awesome. And then there’s dessert and baked goods — ah, the baked goods.
Berries and cherries are full of health benefits.
Cherries, for instance, are loaded with vitamins, antioxidants and more. They are high in fiber, which makes you feel fuller and therefore reduces the risk that you will eat too many calories. The anthocyanins that give them their red color help protect your body from damage against environmental toxins and free radicals, which speed up the aging process. One cup of dark cherries contains 9.7 milligrams of vitamin C, which helps maintain healthy skin, tendons, blood vessels, ligaments and cartilage.
Strawberries are low-calorie, fiber-rich fruits that are full of antioxidants. Those high levels of heart-healthy antioxidants can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by inhibiting the formation of cholesterol and they can help prevent eye problems, such as dry eyes. They can have an anti-aging effect, as the vitamin C boosts collagen production and tones the skin and reduce high blood pressure because they are rich in potassium and magnesium. Strawberries are an excellent snack for pregnant women because they contain folic acid, which an essential nutrient for ensuring optimal health during pregnancy.
Blueberries are high in vitamin C, providing almost one-quarter of a person’s recommended daily allowance in a single serving. They are also a good source of iron, phosphorous, calcium, magnesium, manganese, zinc and vitamin K. Iron and zinc help maintain and strengthen healthy bones. The fiber, folate, potassium, vitamin B6 and phytonutrient content in blueberries help support a healthy heart. Some studies have shown that blueberries are connected to slower cognitive decline (especially in older women), and can improve a person’s short-term memory and motor coordination.
Blackberries aren’t considered berries in the botanical sense, but are actually an aggregate fruit because of their small drupelets. They are a sweet treat that is low in calories (one cup has roughly 60 calories) and high in vitamin C (one cup has 40% of the recommended daily allowance for men and women). Blackberries are filled with fiber and one cup has approximately 8 grams, which is about 30% of the daily fiber recommendation. They are a great source of vitamin K, a key vitamin that helps with bone health and healthy blood coagulation and have some of the highest levels of antioxidants of any food.
At The Purple Onion, we sell local berries in season. Like other fruit and produce vendors, we know these sweet summer treats are great out-of-hand, but many of our customers like to bake with them, as well.
When simple is better, consider whipping up a Strawberry Chantilly or Berry Fluff, which comes from the 1940 “The American Woman’s Cookbook.” Neither of these recipes takes long, and the berries are definitely the stars of the dishes.
Cobblers are some of the simplest dessert recipes for summer. Showcase blackberries and blueberries in cobblers. Serve this dessert warm with a topping of vanilla ice cream and you’ve got summer in a bowl! The recipe we are sharing is a traditional one that can also be used later in the summer for peaches and in the fall for apples.
For another quick dessert, crumb cakes are great. Here, we offer an idea for crumb cake squares that are easy to make and serve. The recipe calls for blueberries, but you can substitute pitted sour cherries just as deliciously.
Pies and tarts are also great for cherries and berries. The Cherry-Almond Tart combines fresh and dried cherries. You use a refrigerated, ready-made pie crust for this recipe, saving time in the kitchen.
Switch up your summer strawberry pie recipe with this Strawberry Cream Pie. It’s a dream with a nontraditional chocolate cookie crust and creamy center. The fresh strawberries on the top are a showstopper. This pie takes a little more time to make because you need to let the cream cool in the refrigerator, so keep that in mind when you are planning.
How to store and clean fresh berries
Seasonal berries need to be properly cleaned, stored and handled so that you get the best from your purchase.
Here are a few tips to help you with their care.
All berries are delicate, but some are more delicate than others.
Blueberries, for instance, don’t absorb moisture and have more protective skin than other berries. They keep best and are the slowest to deteriorate. Super-absorbent strawberries, on the other hand, sop up water like a sponge. Blackberries and raspberries will deteriorate the most quickly.
Blueberries, blackberries and raspberries do not benefit from additional ripening after they have been picked. They will soften, but won’t taste any better. Strawberries don’t improve or ripen at all after they have been picked. If they are under ripe when you buy them, they will stay that way, so buy the ripest berries possible.
Store most berries, except for strawberries, in the refrigerator, dry and in the container in which you bought them. Strawberries tend to dry out in the refrigerator so store them in a single layer atop a dry towel and cover with a damp towel. Eat them within a day or two of purchase.
Be sure the berries you are storing in the refrigerator are not in the coldest part of the refrigerator. Also, place them in a visible spot where you will see them and remember to enjoy them quickly.
Wash your berries when you are going to eat them. Otherwise store them as they are when you bought them and be sure the container they are in is breathable.
Strawberries have delicate and absorbent skin. Quickly swish unwashed berries in a bowl of water and move them to a strainer. Then place them in single layers on paper towels and let them dry.
Blueberries can take a quick soaking and then should be place in a strainer to drain. Dry them off as well after washing them.
Instead of washing or rinsing blackberries and raspberries, spritz them quickly with water and dry them gently. Use as quickly as possible because once water gets into the nooks and crannies of these fruits, their texture is compromised.
If you can’t eat all of the berries before they spoil, freeze them. Wash berries and dry thoroughly, laying them out in a single layer on a wax paper lined baking sheet. Once frozen, transfer the berries to airtight, zip top bags. If they freeze separately on the baking sheet, they will stay that way in the bag, too.