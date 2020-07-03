WV Farm2Fork: Sweeten up menus with summer berries and cherries

Strawberries Chantilly 1 quart strawberries, washed and cut in half Powdered sugar 2 tablespoons rum 2 egg whites 4 tablespoons powdered sugar Sweetened whipped cream Place strawberries in a bowl and sprinkle with powdered sugar and rum. Chill ten minutes. Whisk egg whites until stiff, and gradually beat in 4 tablespoons powdered sugar. Fold in the chilled strawberries. Serve in sherbet glasses and top with sweetened whipped cream.

Berry Cobbler 2-3 cups fresh blueberries, blackberries or other fruit* ½ cup sugar 1 cup all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking powder 1/8 teaspoon salt ½ cup milk Topping 1 cup sugar 1 cup boiling water Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Place fruit in bottom of a well-buttered and deep baking dish or casserole. Mix together ½ cup sugar, flour, baking powder, salt and milk. Pour this thin batter over the fruit. Sprinkle the cup of sugar over batter and pour the hot water over all. DO NOT STIR. Bake until the top is crusty and delicately browned, about one hour. Serve warm with cream, whipped cream or ice cream. *Some fruits that work well are plums, apples, pears and blueberries. Some great combinations are peaches and raspberries, apples and golden raisins, peaches and blueberries, apples and pears. Add flavorings if you like. With blueberries, add lemon zest. With apples and pears, add cinnamon and nutmeg.

Blueberry Crumb Cake Squares Cake: ½ pound, 2 sticks, unsalted butter, softened 1 ½ cups granulated sugar 3 eggs plus 3 egg yolks 2 teaspoons vanilla extract ¼ cup milk or buttermilk 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 quart blueberries, rinsed, picked over and dried Crumb topping: 2 cups all-purpose flour 1/3 cup granulated sugar 1/3 cup brown sugar ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg 12 tablespoons, 1 ½ sticks, unsalted butter, melted Set a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees F. Grease one 10 x 15-inch jelly roll pan. For the cake: In a large mixing bowl, beat the butter and sugar until soft and light. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Beat in the vanilla. In another bowl, stir the yolks into the milk. Sift together the flour and baking powder. Stir flour mixture into the batter mixture in three additions, alternating with the yolk mixture, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. Spread the batter into the pan. Scatter blueberries evenly over batter. Press them in gently. For the crumbs: Mix the dry ingredients in a bowl. Stir in the melted butter. Rub the mixture into coarse crumbs by hand. Scatter the crumbs as evenly as you can over the berries. Bake the cake for 50 to 60 minutes, until the batter is firm and the crumbs are well colored. Cool the cake in the pan on a wire rack. Cut the cooled cake into 15 3-inch squares. Remove from the pan to the platter. To make cherry crumb cake squares, use 4 cups pitted sour cherries in place of the blueberries.

Cherry-Almond Tart Pie crust (one-half of a refrigerated pie crust ½ cup dried tart cherries ½ cup water ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons almond paste 1 egg yolk 3 tablespoons whipping cream 2 cups firmly packed, pitted fresh sweet cherries ¼ cup sugar Powdered sugar Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Unfold pie crust and press out fold lines. Transfer crust to 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom. Press into pan and trim edges. Pierce crust all over with a fork. Bake crust until set, about 10 minutes. Set aside and maintain oven temperature. Combine ½ cup dried cherries and ½ cup water in a small saucepan. Cover and simmer over low heat until water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Let mixture cool and chop cherries. Puree almond paste, yolk and cream in food processor. Spread almond mixture evenly over bottom of tart crust. Combined chopped dried cherries, pitted cherries and ¼ cup sugar in a medium bowl. Distribute cherry mixture over almond mixture. Bake until mixture is set, about 40 minutes. Let stand 20 minutes. Sift powdered sugar over tart and serve warm.

Strawberry Cream Pie 3 tablespoons cornstarch 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour ¼ teaspoon salt 1 cup sugar, divided 3 cups half-and-half 6 egg yolks 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1 9-ounce package chocolate wafer cookies 4 ounces semisweet chocolate baking bar, chopped ½ cup unsalted butter, melted 1 quart fresh strawberries ¼ cup red currant jelly 1 tablespoon orange liqueur or fresh orange juice Whisk together cornstarch, all-purpose flour, salt and 2/3 cup sugar in a medium-sized heavy bottom saucepan. Whisk together half-and-half, egg yolks and vanilla in a small bowl. Gradually add half-and-half mixture to cornstarch mixture, whisking constantly. Bring mixture to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly, and cook, whisking constantly, for one minute. Remove pan from heat and transfer to a bowl. Cover and chill 4 to 24 hours. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Pulse wafer cookies and chopped chocolate in a food processor 8 to 10 times or until finely crushed. Stir together cookie crumb mixture, melted butter and remaining 1/3 cup sugar. Firmly press mixture on bottom and up sides and onto lip of a 9-inch lightly greased pie pan. Bake at 350 degrees F. for 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and cool completely, about 30 minutes. Spoon chilled half-and-half mixture into prepared crust. Cut 8 to 10 strawberries in half and arrange around outer edge of pie. You can leave the tops on if you would like. Slice remaining strawberries and arrange in center of pie. Cook jelly in small saucepan over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes until melted. Remove from heat and stir in liqueur or orange juice. Brush jelly mixture gently over strawberries. Chill, uncovered, for 30 minutes before serving.