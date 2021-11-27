Remember when the Hawaiian pizza was first the rage? It seemed folks were firmly divided into two camps. Those that loved pineapple and ham together on a crust and those that did not. Then came fruits in salsas. Were you on the ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ side of your sister’s peach salsa on – dare we say it – fish tacos?
Yet, the temptation to give daring food pairings a try continues. How about beets in your brownies? Avocado in your chocolate pudding? A drop of vanilla extract in your mac and cheese?
Maybe these sound a little crazy, but like that pineapple on pizza idea, they’re worth a try. Not just because they taste great, but because you can be the one to watch family and friends roll their eyes, wince and be wowed when you share your pairing secrets!
Some pairings are simple, like sprinkling chile powder on fresh pineapple or mango to enhance the fruits’ sweet flavors and adding a little zing to your fresh fruit plate. Others, like Veggies with Cheetos, are just plain fun and could be a game changer in the get-your-kids-to-eat-vegetables challenge. The Mac and Cheese recipe is creamy and tasty with four cheeses and a hint of vanilla that, like espresso in a chocolate recipe, might not stand out but adds to the depth of the dish.
How about berries or cherries and steak? This combo is great hot or cold, so summer salads or cold-weather dinner entrees can include a twist with either cool vinaigrette or a warm sauce.
Remember what we said earlier about peach salsa? Verdant Salsa Verde gets a tangy twist with the substitution of tart Granny Smith apples for tomatillos. The tomatillos can be hard to find during parts of the year, but Granny Smiths are always available and make a bright substitute.
Instead of traditional rolls for your winter dinners, offer your family and friends a twist with Squash and Cheddar Rolls. Warm from the oven, these tasty rolls are rich and hearty.
Sweet treats can get a few daring makeovers as well. Whip up your next chocolate milk shake with creamy avocado or try a delicious and quick chocolate pudding that uses avocado for its rich base.
And since we mentioned the brownie-beet combination, we’ve included a recipe for that, too.
Finally, check out the recipe that one of our Purple Onion customers asked about years ago. We found its history and the recipe in a Saveur magazine.
In the early 2000s, Imani Muhammad needed to raise funds for her nonprofit childcare on the southwest side of Chicago. She baked bean pies made from sweetened navy bean purée for a custard-like base spiced with nutmeg. They proved so popular they became the program’s main fund-raising tool.
The dessert has its roots in dietary guidelines set forth by religious leader Elijah Muhammad, who, in the 1967 treatise “How to Eat to Live,” wrote that beans were a blessed food but that sweet potatoes weren’t fit for man to eat. His daughter developed a recipe using navy beans that was so delicious, it became the most popular way to raise money for the Nation of Islam.