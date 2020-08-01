Peach, Prosciutto and Ricotta Crostini Makes 12 crostini 12 slices of ciabatta bread 1 ripe peach 12 tablespoons fresh ricotta Freshly ground black pepper 4 thin slices prosciutto Honey GRILL bread slices. HALVE, pit and thinly slice peach. SPOON about one tablespoon ricotta onto each toast and sprinkle with ground pepper. Tear prosciutto into feathery pieces and drape a few slices over ricotta on each. Drizzle each with honey and top with two peach slices.

Fresh Peach Salad ½ thinly sliced red onion 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar 2 teaspoons honey 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard ¼ cup olive oil 6 peaches, pitted and cut into wedges ½ cup chopped honey-roasted cashews ¼ cup fresh basil ¼ cup fresh mint SOAK thinly sliced red onion in ice water for 10 minutes; drain and pat dry. WHISK two tablespoons white wine vinegar and two teaspoons each honey and Dijon mustard in a large bowl; whisk in 1/4 cup olive oil. ADD the onion, peaches, 1/2 cup chopped honey-roasted cashews, basil and mint. Season with salt and pepper and toss.

Chicken, Brie and Peach Flatbread Serves 4 4 7-inch naan flatbreads ¼ cup peach preserves 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken 4 ounces Brie, sliced 2 ripe peaches, pitted and diced 4 thin red onion slices 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar 1 tablespoon olive oil 3 cups arugula or spinach Lemon zest PREHEAT oven to 425 degrees. Place flatbreads on two baking sheets and bake 5 minutes. BRUSH peach preserves over each flatbread to within ½ inch of edge. Layer chicken, Brie, peaches and onion slices on flatbreads. BAKE flatbreads 10 to 12 minutes or just until edges of the flatbreads are golden and cheese just begins to melt. MEANWHILE, in a bowl, mix together vinegar and oil. Add greens and toss to coat. TOP baked flatbreads with greens and sprinkle with lemon zest before serving.

Browned Butter Grilled Peaches with Cinnamon Serves 8 4 slices brioche bread, torn or pulsed into fine crumbs (about 2 cups of crumbs) 4 tablespoons salted butter, melted 2-5 tablespoons cinnamon sugar 4 tablespoons salted butter 2 tablespoons honey 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 4 ripe, but firm peaches or nectarines, halved and pitted Vanilla ice cream, for serving To make the cinnamon toast crumbs. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment. To the baking sheet, add the breadcrumbs, 4 tablespoons salted butter melted, and cinnamon sugar, toss to coat the crumbs. Transfer to the oven and bake 10-15 minutes, until toasted. Watch closely to ensure they are not burning. To make the browned butter. Add the 4 tablespoons room temperature salted butter to a skillet set over medium heat. Allow the butter to brown until it smells toasted and is a deep golden brown, about 3-4 minutes. Stir often. Remove from the heat and transfer the butter to a heat-proof bowl. Stir in the honey, vanilla, and cinnamon. The butter can be used immediately or cooled completely and stored for up to 1 week. Serve at room temperature. To grill the peaches. Preheat your grill or grill pan to medium-high heat and brush the grates with oil. Grill the fruit for 2-3 minutes or until light char marks appear, flip and grill another 2-3 minutes. Remove from the grill and immediately drizzle/spread each peach half with browned butter. Serve topped with vanilla ice cream and a generous sprinkle of cinnamon toast crumbs.

Peach Pie Serves 8 to 10 2½ pounds fresh peaches, pitted and sliced into wedges ¾ cup light brown sugar Juice of 1 lemon 2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca ½ teaspoon vanilla extract ½ teaspoon cinnamon, ¼ teaspoon nutmeg ½ teaspoon salt 3 ½ cups all-purpose flour ¼ cup granulated sugar 1 teaspoon salt 3 sticks cold unsalted butter, diced 1 tablespoon white or apple cider vinegar 1/3 cup ice water Pulse 3 1/2 cups flour, 1/4 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon salt in a food processor. Add 1 diced stick cold butter; process until combined. Add 2 more diced sticks cold butter; pulse three times, or until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add 1 tablespoon white or cider vinegar. Gradually pour in 1/3 cup ice water, pulsing about four times until combined. Turn out onto a clean surface and press into a cohesive dough without overworking. You should see bits of butter. Wrap in plastic wrap and press into a 1-inch-thick disk. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before rolling out. Combine 2 1/2 pounds peach wedges with 3/4 cup light brown sugar, the juice of 1 lemon, 2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Pour into pie shell; dot with 4 tablespoons butter. Divide the chilled dough in half; roll 1 piece into a 12-inch, 1/8-inch-thick circle on a lightly floured surface and refrigerate the other piece. Roll the dough onto a rolling pin, then unroll it into a 9-inch glass pie plate, letting it hang over the edge; add filling. Roll out the other piece of dough and place over the filling; press the crust edges together and trim, leaving a 1-inch overhang. Roll up or pinch the overhang to seal. Place a foil-lined baking sheet on a rack in the lower third of the oven; preheat to 450 degrees. Wrap an oiled, wide band of foil around the pie edge to protect the crust. Make slashes in the top of the crust; chill for 30 minutes. Reduce the oven to 400 degrees. Bake the pie for 30 minutes. Remove the foil band, brush the crust with heavy cream and sprinkle with sugar. Bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes; cool before slicing.

Peach Clafoutis Serves 4 5 large eggs ½ cup all-purpose flour (spooned and leveled) 1 cup sour cream 1 cup whole milk ¾ cup granulated sugar ¾ teaspoon pure vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon fine salt 1¼ pound peaches, halved, pitted and cut into 1/2-inch slices (makes about 4½ cups) Confectioners’ sugar for dusting Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and flour until combined. Add sour cream, milk, granulated sugar, vanilla, and salt and whisk to combine. Pour mixture into four 2-cup baking dishes or a 3-quart baking dish. Scatter peaches in a single layer in batter. Bake until custard is browned at edges and center is set, 30 minutes. Let cool slightly. Serve warm, dusted with confectioners' sugar.

THE Peach Marmalade 5 cups of peaches, cut into very small pieces and mashed 1 box Sure-Jell 4-5 cups of sugar Heat peaches in large heavy pot. Add Sure-Jell and simmer, stirring, until mixed together. This takes about five minutes. Add 4 to 5 cups of sugar, depending on how sweet your peaches are. Turn heat to high and stir continuously until mixture comes to a full boil. Boil for about one minute. Let cool slightly and put in containers. Freeze OR, if using jelly jars, seal with hot lids.