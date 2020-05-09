WV Farm2Fork: Welcoming back spring produce

Soups, stews, beans and breads have been playing a big role in stay-at-home menus the past two months. Like us, you are probably craving some bright, light and crunchy foods to add to your dinner plate.
Good news — spring produce is coming in fresh and strong at the Capitol Market.
Showcase the beautiful greens in the market now with a timeless Green Goddess salad dressing. This bright and smooth dressing has been a classic since its introduction in the 1920s.
We suggest a mix of Bibb or butter lettuce, chicory and romaine — about two cups of each. For a touch of color, use a vegetable peeler to peel strips of carrot, then drop them into a small bowl of ice water to curl before adding them to the greens and dressing.
Bring everyone’s taste buds to life with a change-of-pace spring salad that highlights fresh green vegetables, radishes and cucumbers in a tangy horseradish and lemon vinaigrette.
For a more substantial salad that offers a different take on potato salad, go Italian with this potato and green bean salad. The Italian-style vinaigrette is a nice change from mayonnaise dressings.
Looking for a salad that’s more like a meal? Here are two easy recipes that fit that bill. The BLT salad lets you use add a bit of protein to the salad. While we’re offering a bacon version, there’s nothing that says you can’t switch the bacon out for the leftover chicken, steak or seafood.
Back in the day, tuna salads took a place at many tables as a main course. This version is full of fresh veggies and is a favorite of one of our customers who said she remembers her mother serving it on warm summer days.
We encourage you to go green and enjoy the fresh quality of locally grown produce now that its season has arrived.