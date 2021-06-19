What’s for dinner? Is there anything more frustrating to hear from our children? It’s almost as bad as, “Are we there yet?”
We are all busy. I have three kids (one in graduate school, two still living at home), a challenging job I love, a household to run alongside my husband, daily exercise I try to fit in and after-school practices in two opposite directions. Sound familiar?
I’m writing this column to give busy families ideas for quick dinners we can feel good about and that our kids will want to eat.
Some things about my cooking style you need to know:
I will not make a recipe with tons of ingredients.
If it can’t be made in 30 minutes or less, it’s not happening.
Recipes have to be family friendly because I don’t want to fix more than one meal per night.
I try to eat “clean;” that is, to cook from scratch where I can. But don’t get me wrong — I do use convenience foods every once in a while to get food on the table quickly. I am not above using jarred spaghetti sauce or certain canned or frozen foods. For the most part though, I stick to the basics and lower the chemicals and preservatives in my food where I can.
Grilling just goes with summer, and is a fast way to fix a meal. This Cobb salad recipe uses a sweet and sour vinaigrette that serves as both the marinade and dressing to save time.
Jane’s Krazy Salt is the magic ingredient, and you can find it in the spice section of most grocery stores. It’s great on everything from meats to homemade french fries.
Growing up in Charleston, my mom always had a garden from which we would have picked the tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers for this salad. If you don’t garden (like me), the Capitol Market could source these ingredients locally.
I try to eat this salad dressing a couple days a week because of the health benefits of apple cider vinegar. And no, my little one will not eat salad or anything else green, but she will eat the grilled chicken and bacon. I’ll serve her some fresh fruit and call that a dinner win.