Valentine’s Day is perfectly positioned between the gluttony of the holidays and the dietetic wasteland that follows. Times like these call for something sweet and indulgent, for sure, but without all the fuss.
Even two months after the holiday baking extravaganza, I am still weary at the thought of pulling my mixer off the shelf. The cold, wintry weather right outside my door doesn’t help. It beckons me to the warmth of my most comfortable chair beside the fireplace instead of to the kitchen, usually the center of activity in my home. Yet, I know once my oven is warm and toasty, ready for a cake or crumble to slide in, its warmth will be infectious.
I want to make something special for my Valentines. But I plan to whip up something delicious for my loved ones without even changing out of my joggers or doing too many dishes. I’d rather save the time to spend with my loved ones, back in front of the fire. I don’t want complexity. I just want something tasty.
I remember my mother making simple cakes and cookies growing up. Something to satisfy our sweet tooth but nothing overly difficult. Baked goods that can be made with ingredients typically on hand, and using as few dishes as possible are among my favorites. For my mother, who worked full time while raising five kids with my dad, it was a necessity.
It may be tradition to give chocolate candy for Valentine’s Day but you can make a beautiful, if rustic, chocolate cake or rich “Chocolate Pots” in the time it might take to run to the store and probably for a lot less money. You can make Raspberry Crumble Bars quickly too — a healthy-ish alternative that can be slipped into your child’s lunchbox if you can manage keeping a few leftover.
Spending just a little time in the kitchen preparing a special treat for your loved ones is so appreciated. Their hearts (and stomachs) will do a few flips when they discover a beautiful treat on the counter or waiting in the fridge.
There are many chocolate cake recipes, too many to count. But if you were to make just one, this might be it. It is put together in one bowl. The amount of liquid used ensures a moist cake and its temperature (hot!) allows the coca powder to “bloom” and create a rich taste. This recipe calls for one cup of brewed coffee, but don’t be fooled. You won’t taste coffee in the cake, but its presence deepens the chocolate flavor.
If you want to get into the Valentine’s spirit, you can bake half of the batter in a square pan and the other half in a round one. A few quick slices of the knife and some frosting “glue” and voila, a heart shaped cake. This is great fun to do with kids, giving them a quick lesson in shapes and geometry while you assemble. Top with an easy, blender made frosting, a simple raspberry buttercream or your favorite frosting.
The minute I tasted a Chocolate Pot, I knew I had to make it. I had been cross country all afternoon in the mountains of West Virginia and was exhausted by the time I went to dinner. At an Italian restaurant, I was in a carbohydrate-induced haze by the time our desserts arrived. I had never tasted anything so creamy and oh-so-chocolatey. It was the perfect counterpoint to a day of exertion. I happily fell asleep on the backseat on the way home. The restaurant wouldn’t share their recipe, but I found one from Jamie Oliver that tastes the same. Chocolate Pots or Pots de Creme (POH-da-KREM), as they are more commonly known, are silky and delicate but more dense in texture than mousse. They are incredibly rich, and easy to make. They can be prepared a day or two in advance, making them a perfect treat for company. Your special loved ones will never know how little time you spent on something so decadent.
Raspberry Crumble Bars are inspired by classic date bars a friend often brought to my house when I lived in Vermont. They were soft and crumbly with a sticky sweet filling and were delicious a la mode. It always seemed to me a particularly Vermont thing to do: bring a warm, cinnamon spiked dessert, on the healthy, “crunchy granola” side of baking to a pot luck or book club in the winter months when the days are short and snow is piled high. Something sweet, but substantial to warm up a cold day? I am in.
I’ve adapted my friend’s classic date bar recipe and updated it to include raspberry jam. Remind me to try these with peanut butter in the base dough and fresh jam from summer berries when kids are heading back to school in the fall.
Valentine’s Day is a wonderful excuse to share a dessert you’ve made from scratch, or to settle into the kitchen with the kids, even when you don’t want to get out of your favorite comfortable chair. It feels indulgent to share a treat from your kitchen with your loved ones — your romantic partner, kids, helpful neighbor down the street or other special people in your orbit. Sometimes the best expressions of love are the simplest ones. These desserts are relatively effortless, but the thoughtfulness (and delicious taste) won’t go unnoticed by your Valentines.