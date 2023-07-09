It’s summer. It’s hot. Where’s the old-fashioned ice-cream truck when you need it?
While there may still be a few neighborhoods filled with the happy sounds of those trucks, there aren’t many. Besides, you might not be looking for ice cream so much as a cooling treat.
Do yourself and your family a favor and make popsicles. Sure, you can buy them, but with the purchase of a couple of molds and some pretty basic pantry ingredients, you can have plenty of family fun making your own cool treats.
You can even make a grown-up treat if you want surprise your friends with childhood memories at your next picnic.
Here are some popsicle basics to get you started:
Molds
Silicone popsicle molds are an environmentally friendly and reusable choice for this summertime treat. You can buy sets with accessories. They make unmolding easy and are dishwasher safe.
Push pops are individual, single-use plastic molds. They are just the thing if you are taking your popsicles on the go.
Small paper cups and popsicle sticks. Don’t judge! These small cups come in some bright colors and might be just the ticket for a children’s party. You have to get the popsicle sticks and cover the tops of the cups with aluminum foil — which can be a pain — but hey, it’s your deal.
Freezing and unmolding
Depending on the thickness of the popsicles, they will take between 4 to 8 hours to freeze solid. Most popsicles will last about five days in the freezer. You probably won’t get a chance to test that time limit, though.
To unmold popsicles, simply run the mold under warm, not hot, water. Move the mold around so that it is evenly warmed for about 10 seconds and the popsicles should pop right out.
Ingredients
The best thing about making your own popsicles is that the sky’s the limit when it comes to creativity. You can pretty much decide on your favorite flavors and additional ingredients to make your frozen treats fruity or creamy, healthy or decadent. Best of all, they require few ingredients and you can use up that ripe to very ripe summer fruit in any mix-and-match pairing that suits your fancy.
Another good thing about popsicles is that you can get your kids involved in the process of selection and preparation. Most of the recipes we include here only need mixed or pureed for preparation. Kids can practice some basic measuring and simple cutting skills while they have fun. Full disclosure: The decision to let them pour the mixture into the molds is made at your own risk!
Ripe or slightly overripe fruit is the best flavoring for fruit popsicles because it is naturally the sweetest. Add additional sweetness, as we have in these recipes, with honey or sugar. You can certainly substitute agave nectar and maple syrup with delicious results. Remember that when food freezes the taste becomes less intense so taste your mixture and make it slightly sweeter than you want it to be when you enjoy the popsicles.
Our Berry Lemon Popsicles are versatile and can be made with any berry or mix of berries of your choice. If you don’t want seeds in your popsicles, you’ll need to strain the puree before putting it in the molds.
If you’re into trickery and want those picky eaters to eat some veggies, do try the Sneaky Spinach Popsicle. It’s like a smoothie gone frozen. Spinach is just one good choice for this tasty treat. Consider avocado, shredded carrots or roasted vegetables like beets and sweet potatoes.
For creamy popsicles, you have some good choices as well. A healthy route is to go with yogurt or coconut milk. Whole milk Greek yogurts add some protein and, more importantly, have lower water content than regular yogurt. That means less water crystals in your popsicles. To amp up the flavor, you can try whole-milk flavored yogurts.
Full-fat canned coconut milk is another great basis for creamy popsicles and results in a soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture.
The Blueberry Ice Pops are a great example of a creamy berry popsicle. The Coconut Lime and Lemon Buttermilk popsicles move away from fruit and give citrus a chance to shine. Either could be made with orange or grapefruit.
The Peach Creamsicle Ice Pop is the most complicated of our recipes. It does require you to make a syrup and strain the puree. Yet, it is such a great nostalgic creamsicle taste and makes tasty use of the peaches that sometimes need eaten right now. Added bonus: you can bring a grownup vibe to this popsicle with a splash of amaretto.
So chill out and treat yourself to a delicious popsicle treat. You won’t need to strain your ears listening for the ice cream truck anymore!