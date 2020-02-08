WV Culinary Team: Eating for your heart's health

Hearts are everywhere for the month of February. They are an outward symbol of what makes life possible.
The American Heart Association has chosen the month of February to raise awareness about heart health; urging those around you to prevent heart disease.
Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s national movement designed to increase women’s heart health and stoke awareness. “Nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented. Cardiovascular diseases continue to be ‘woman’s greatest health threat,’” according to the AHA.
As a commitment to my own healthy heart awareness, I joined the Mall Walkers club at the Charleston Town Center. Moving my body is also important. Every third Tuesday of the month the Mall Walkers meet at 8:30 a.m. in Center Court to log our miles and to hear a speaker. This program is organized and presented by the Town Center staff and Charleston Area Medical Center.
The Go Red for Women group was represented by two members who shared their stories and provided literature for our education at our last meeting. I applaud the efforts of these organizations to keep the Charleston community healthy.
I began my education as a food educator based mostly on anecdotal evidence (including my own experience with cancer). I furthered my education by reading fact-based scientific studies and observing individuals’ biodiversity and reaction to change. I advocate for healthy lifestyle choices as part of my work as a food educator.
Food choices are a major part of keeping my body healthy. Sometimes the choices are unclear and confusing. Eating fat has been a controversial topic among health educators when it comes to heart disease. I have learned that all scientific studies are not created equal. Looking at funding and conflicts of interest can change your opinion about the outcome of the study.
Some current ideas about food and heart health are presented in the following books.
Dr. Mark Hyman is the director of Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine. In his book “Eat Fat, Get Thin,” he discusses the conflicting information we have come to believe about including fat in our diets:
“For decades we have been told that the fat we eat turns to fat in the body, contributing to weight gain, heart disease, diabetes, and generally poor health. And yet, even with all our low-fat and nonfat products, we are heavier and sicker than ever.
“We know that if a study is funded by a food company, it is eight times more likely to turn up positive findings for that food company’s product. If the National Dairy Council funds studies on milk, milk is more likely to be found beneficial. If Coca-Cola funds studies on soft drinks, they are likely to be found not linked to obesity and disease. It is very hard to find clean, clear, objective research in those cases, since the study was either designed to show a specific outcome or the data selection and emphasis was ‘spun’ to get the desired impact.”
“Eat to Beat Disease” is a recent book I have been reading by Dr. William W. Li, a world-renowned physician, scientist, speaker and author. Li advises “forget everything you think you know about your body and food, and discover the new science of how your body heals itself.
“Your body was designed to fight disease, and we have radically underestimated how foods can be used to amplify this hidden power.”
Li, the former leading scientist at the Angiogenesis Foundation, has done groundbreaking work that has impacted more than 70 diseases. He has turned his expertise and attention to fighting disease by supporting the body’s defense systems with powerful foods.
He has discovered the body’s health defense systems are angiogenesis, regeneration of stem cells, a healthy microbiome and DNA protection and immunity. According to Li, these systems are the keys to fighting disease.
Both of the above books have a wealth of knowledge about food approaches for preventing and healing heart disease.
I am offering a very simple approach to heart health with my recipe today. These stuffed collard greens are filled with carotenoids.
Carotenoids are found in brightly hued yellow, red, orange and green plants. They may promote a healthy heart through their antioxidant power.
Examples of carotenoids and their sources are:
- beta-carotene (found in dark leafy vegetables, pumpkin and carrots)
- lutein (found in leafy greens like turnips, kale, spinach and collards)
- lycopene (found in cooked tomato products like tomato sauce)
According to the Cleveland Clinic “Healthy Heart” recipe book, the studies that link dark leafy greens and other fruits and vegetables to a reduced risk of heart disease support the intake of carotenoids in heart protection. Remember, we are talking about a variety of carotenoid-foods, not supplements.
When choosing heart healthy foods, choose the majority of your food from the bright-colored fruits and vegetables in the produce area, adding some healthy fats, and fiber rich foods. Avoid processed foods in the center aisles that have been stripped of their fiber and nutrition.
Wearing red in the month of February will make a statement that you are fighting for your heart.
Put on your red, bring your own red bag to the grocery store and shop for your heart health promoting collard greens, butternut squash, cranberries, tomatoes, almonds and pecans.
Make this delicious recipe to promote heart awareness and share with others to prove that you “love their hearts!”