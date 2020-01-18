WV Culinary Team: Got nondairy alternatives?

More and more people are giving up dairy products. There are plenty of reasons to do so, ranging from milk allergies and lactose intolerance to ethical principles.
There are even choices about what to call milk that doesn’t come from cows — or any other animal. The Food and Drug Administration defines milk as having come from cows, and the dairy industry says using “milk” for nondairy products is misleading to the public and harmful to the industry.
They, and others, advocate for spelling nondairy milk with a “y,” as in “mylk.” Legislative action is pending, but for now, most nondairy products use the traditional “milk” spelling, so for the purposes of this article, we’ll do that as well.
There are some wonderful alternative milks to replace dairy. My favorites are coconut milk and almond milk. I am also beginning to make individual servings of hempseed milk for use on cereal in the morning.
Others you may want to try are oat, cashew and soy milk.
Although coconut water has become very popular as a sports drink to replenish electrolytes, coconut milk is not coconut water. Coconut water is the clear liquid that develops naturally inside the coconut. True coconut milk is a manufactured product made from the flesh of the coconut. It is prepared by mixing water with grated coconut, squeezing and extracting the pulp, leaving only the liquid. Coconut milk contains between 17 and 24 percent fat.
The water that fills the cavity inside the coconut is colorless but slightly cloudy and sweet tasting. Coconut milk, on the other hand, is pure white, resembling cow’s milk, and is not sweet unless sugar is added. It is a good source of nutrients including magnesium, iron and potassium. Coconut milk also contains lauric acid, a rare medium-chain fatty acid that is easily absorbed by the body and used for energy.
Canned coconut milk is available in many grocery and health food stores and can be used as a replacement for cow’s milk in a wide variety of dishes.
You can drink it by the glass, as well as use it in recipes with dairy. I have recommended coconut milk in many of the recipes I have shared in this column. It is an easy replacement for dairy and has a similar consistency.
When buying coconut milk, look for pure, organic milk, which is commonly sold in a can.
Almond milk is a mixture of finely ground almonds and water. It has anti-inflammatory properties and is the only nut that is not acidic and is easy to digest. Buy plain, organic almond milk.
If you are not avoiding grains, oat milk is also a good alternative. Since oats are high in fiber, this milk alternative fills you up quickly. It is thick and creamy like coconut milk.
Sometimes, oats are included on the “beware of gluten” list. They are often contaminated by grains that have gluten during storage or processing, and they contain another protein called avenin. This protein can induce symptoms similar to those caused by gluten intolerance. People with gluten sensitivity should be cautious when choosing oat milk.
Soy milk is a popular replacement for dairy. This milk substitute is also a good source of protein and essential fatty acids. Nevertheless, soy milk faces plenty of criticism. It contains isoflavones, which have a chemical structure similar to that of the hormone estrogen, which our body produces. As a result, drinking soy milk can influence the effect of estrogen in our body — in both a positive and negative way. Don’t overdo it with this milk alternative, and never give soy products to infants or toddlers without consulting a physician.
Making homemade milk alternatives eliminates the unnecessary additives, sweeteners, thickeners and preservatives that are often in boxed or refrigerated store brands. Remember to always read the list of ingredients before you purchase milk alternatives.
Homemade always wins!
The three simple recipes in today’s article make it easy to have fresh alternative milk in a few minutes.
The Green Curry Jackfruit recipe is one of my favorites, using coconut milk. Native Forest SIMPLE brand is a full-fat coconut milk with no guar gum. Guar gum is a stabilizer and thickener used in most coconut milk. Thrive online market carries this brand (thrivemarket.com).