Freshly baked bread, warm and steaming from the oven, slathered with soft butter and a sprinkling of salt, or grilled to golden perfection with sharp cheddar oozing between thick slices. Is there anything better?
Homemade bread is an absolute wonder, but also a daunting task for even the most seasoned home cook. But if there is one message learned from a recent chat with award winning blogger, author and former professional chef Alexandra Stafford, it is that tasty bread can be easy to make in only a few hours.
It turns out, bread making need not be intimidating or difficult at all, and the rewards from so little effort are immeasurable, thanks to her recipe for Peasant Bread.
Stafford, who lives in upstate New York, started a cooking blog, Alexandra’s Kitchen (alexandracooks.com) sixteen years ago when she left the world of professional cooking in favor of more flexible hours. Her blog features over 900 recipes, but it is her Peasant Bread recipe that caught my eye, and I am not alone.
The recipe is credited with inspiring thousands of reticent home bakers to make simple, delicious bread. Stafford grew up eating her mother’s famous homemade bread, which was incorporated into almost every meal of the day. The recipe was a closely guarded secret.
When blog readers noticed the golden crusted bread accompanying other recipes, they wrote in — asking for the recipe. Stafford urged her mother to finally share the recipe. She knew it could change the way people thought about their ability to bake bread.
“For years I knew I was not allowed to share that recipe on my blog because my mom wouldn’t even share it with her friends. It was her own treasured, cherished recipe. She made it for dinner parties. Everyone loved it. I would make it so I could have it around for a grilled cheese or to put it inside soup and people would ask about it,” she said.
Stafford noticed the trend of no knead, artisan bread recipes taking the internet by storm. “Those recipes are delicious, and I love them, but I told my mom her bread recipe is even easier, and it is just as good. It needs to be shared. Everyone who I made it for over the years — everyone — is blown away when they taste it.”
Stafford is passionate about teaching people how to bake bread. “The sense of accomplishment with making bread is different than other kitchen successes,” Stafford told me.
“When you make a loaf of bread, the sense of pride and accomplishment is so much more. There is something magical about seeing the dough transform. It feels like another level from baking cookies or cakes,” she added.
Taking a more direct approach to bread baking than the artisan bread movement, Stafford’s Peasant Bread can be made from start to finish in less than four hours and with only five ingredients.
If the thought of working with yeast frightens you, no need to worry. There are no instructions here for creating a starter, blooming your yeast, or nurturing a sponge. Simply mix and rise and all in the same bowl.
Stafford even has a clever trick for adding “lukewarm” water, a term that baffles most home cooks.
“I like to streamline processes for people and make it as simple as possible and cut out unnecessary steps,” she shared.
“You don’t have to spend 48 hours making a good loaf of bread. It is a satisfying process, and it can be simple. I will make this bread while I am waiting for my car to warm up or when I am putting my kids toast in the toaster. That is how quickly you can make this dough,” Stafford noted.
Once you’ve made the Peasant Bread, there are several variations on Alexandra’s Kitchen, such as whole wheat, gluten-free and tips for filling the loaves with nuts and seeds or gains like quinoa.
If there is one cooking tip for readers, Stafford says to invest in a digital kitchen scale which she says will make all the difference in bread and other baking. Available for as little as ten dollars, using a scale will mean using the exact amount of ingredients intended.
Depending on how you measure flour and other ingredients, your portions could be off and baking is a precise business. “Giving people those tools to help them create something successful in the kitchen is important to me,” Stafford said.
A decent bread baker myself, I was eager, if skeptical to try the recipe. I once spent an entire year baking my own bread, often making complicated spreadsheets with precise baking schedules. With charts posted and tubs of doughs in various stages of development, my kitchen often looked like a lab.
The results were good, but I had no idea there was a much easier, and possibly tastier recipe available. As promised, with just one bowl to mix and rise and five ingredients, her recipe delivered two beautiful, buttery, and irresistible loaves in a few hours.
The blog post about Peasant Bread was wildly successful and ignited so many questions from her readers that Stafford decided to write a book about the bread. Inspired by the “nose to tail” culinary movement, Stafford’s book covers bread baking “loaf to crumbs.”
“Bread, Toast and Crumbs,” endorsed by professional chefs Dorie Greenspan, David Lebovitz and many others, and a 2018 nominee for The International Association of Culinary Professionals Julia Child First Book Award, is divided into the three sections identified by the title.
Once you’ve made the bread recipe, you can make over forty different recipes from it. If you have bread heels or pieces leftover, there are uses for it.
“I had always used day old bread for toast, sandwiches, or the basics like French toast. I started making recipes using the crumbs and it really opened my eyes”.
It opened my eyes, too. With one loaf of Peasant Bread untouched and a hungry teen after school, I whipped up one of the cookbook’s most popular recipes: Savory French Toast. Cheesy French toast made with fresh bread? My family devoured all six slices with a touch of maple syrup standing at the kitchen counter.
Another popular recipe from “Bread, Toast, Crumbs,” Frittata with Mustard Croutons, would have to wait until supper, if I had enough bread left. While these recipes are designed to be used with “day old” leftover bread, beware. Your original loaf might be so enticing, there won’t be a crumb left to use in other recipes.
I dare anyone to resist the temptation. It is that good.