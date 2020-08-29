Fresh Pear Bread 3 large eggs, room temperature 1-1/2 cups sugar 3/4 cup vegetable oil 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 3 cups all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking powder 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon salt 4 cups finely chopped peeled ripe pears (about 4 medium) 1 teaspoon lemon juice 1 cup chopped walnuts Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease or butter 2 9 x 5 inch loaf pans. In a bowl, combine the eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla; mix well. Combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda and salt; stir into the egg mixture just until moistened. Toss pears with lemon juice. Stir pears and walnuts into batter (batter will be thick). Bake for 55-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Gild the lily: Make a simple streusel topping and sprinkle over the bread batter before baking as directed. If the streusel starts to brown too quickly, tent the loaf or loaves with a sheet of foil until the end of baking time. Combine 2/3 cup all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar, ¼ cup softened (or melted) unsalted butter and ½ teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle over bread before baking. Note: You can freeze pear bread once it is baked and completely cooled. Wrap it tightly in plastic wrap

Drop Biscuit Pear Cobbler with Dried Cherries 6 medium Bosc pears (about 3 lbs.), peeled, cored, cut into ½” pieces 1 cup dried tart cherries ⅔ cup (packed) light brown sugar 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt pinch of ground cloves 2 cups all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon kosher salt ¾ cup plus 2 Tbsp. sugar ¾ cup (1½ sticks) chilled unsalted butter, cut into pieces Vanilla ice cream (for serving) Preheat oven to 400° F. Toss pears, cherries, sugar, flour, lemon juice, cinnamon, salt, and cloves in a large bowl. Transfer to a 13x9” baking dish. Whisk flour, baking powder, salt, and ¾ cup sugar in a medium bowl. Rub in butter with your fingers until a coarse meal forms. Gradually mix in ⅓ cup hot water until a soft wet dough forms (a few lumps are okay). Drop clumps of dough over filling; sprinkle with remaining 2 Tbsp. sugar. Bake until filling is bubbling and top is golden brown and cooked through, 40–45 minutes; let cool. Serve with ice cream. Top with pear, drizzle with honey, and sprinkle with almonds.

Red Anjou Pear Pie 8 servings 1 package of ready-made refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on package 4 large firm, ripe Red Anjou pears, cored and coarsely chopped 1/2 lemon, juiced 1/3 cup granulated sugar 1/3 cup all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/2 cup diced dried apricots 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans 2 tablespoons butter, cut into small pieces Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Press pie dough into greased metal pie plate (or ungreased glass pie plate), pressing firmly to bottom and sides. Gently toss diced pears with lemon juice. Mix together sugar, flour, cinnamon, apricots, and pecans. Gently mix together pears and dry ingredients. Pour into prepared bottom pie crust. Dot top of pear mixture with butter pieces. Top either with a full crust, or cut top crust into lattice. Crimp crust edges. If using a top crust, cut several slits to vent the pie. Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool on rack.

Grilled Stuffed Pears 4 Anjou pears Salt and freshly ground black pepper 2/3 cup quinoa, rinsed and drained 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar 1/3 cup chopped dry-cured Spanish chorizo 1/4 cup sliced or coarsely chopped almonds, toasted 1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint 1/2 cup crumbled feta 8 cups baby arugula Put the quinoa in a small saucepan and add 1 1/4 cups water and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring it to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer, cover, and cook until the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside, still covered, for 5 minutes. Uncover and fluff the quinoa with a fork. Drizzle in the olive oil and vinegar, and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Toss the hot quinoa to coat evenly, and then spread it out on a platter to cool to room temperature. Once cooled, add the chorizo, almonds, scallions, and mint and gently toss to incorporate. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Prepare a hot fire in a gas or charcoal grill, or preheat a stovetop grill pan until smoking hot. Grease the grill grates with oil. Meanwhile, cut the pears in half. Using a round metal spoon, such as a tablespoon-sized measuring spoon or a melon baller, remove the core plus a little extra flesh. Rub the pears on all sides with a light coating of olive oil and sprinkle them with salt. Grill the pears on the cut sides until deep grill marks appear, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn the pears over and fill them with the quinoa stuffing, piling it in a big heap in the center of each one. Sprinkle the tops with the feta. Close the grill lid and continue grilling until the pears are tender when pierced with a fork and the feta topping is lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the ripeness of the pears. If they seem to be cooking too quickly on the bottom before they become tender within, simply move them to a cooler part of the grill and continue grill roasting, with the lid closed, until they are cooked through. Serve the hot grilled pears over the arugula, finished with a drizzle of olive oil over the pears and greens.

Pear and Gorgonzola Cheese Pizza 8 servings 1 16-ounce package refrigerated pizza crust dough 4 ounces sliced provolone cheese 1 Bosc pear, thinly sliced 2 ounces chopped walnuts 3 ounces Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Place pizza crust dough on a medium baking sheet. Layer with provolone cheese and top with pear slices. Sprinkle with walnuts and Gorgonzola cheese. Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and curst is lightly browned. Remove from oven. Top with chives and serve.

Curried Cashew, Pear, and Grape Salad 6 servings ¾ cup unsalted cashew halves 4 slices bacon, coarsely chopped 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped 1 teaspoon curry powder 1 tablespoon brown sugar ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons honey ½ cup olive oil 1 pinch kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper or to taste 1 10-ounce package mixed salad greens 1 medium Bosc pear, thinly sliced 2/3 cup seedless red grapes, halved In a large, dry skillet over medium-high heat, toast cashews until golden brown, about five minutes. Remove cashews to a dish and cool slightly. Return skillet to medium-high heat, cook bacon strips until crisp on both sides, about 5 - 6 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon and wipe out skillet with a paper towel. Coarsely chop bacon and set aside. In a medium bowl, stir together butter, rosemary, curry powder, brown sugar, salt and pepper. Sprinkle over cashews and mix together. In a small bowl, stir together white wine vinegar, mustard and honey. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. In a large salad bowl, place greens, pear slices, grapes and bacon. Toss with salad dressing and sprinkle with nut-spice mixture.

Ricotta Toast with Pears and Honey ⅓ cup whole-milk ricotta ½ teaspoon finely grated orange zest Pinch of kosher salt 2 teaspoons honey, plus more for drizzling 2 slices multigrain bread, toasted 1 medium Bartlett pear, thinly sliced 3 tablespoons unsalted, roasted sliced almonds Combine ricotta, orange zest, salt, and 2 tsp. honey in a small bowl. Dividing evenly and spread ricotta mixture onto toast.