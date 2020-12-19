This is the year when we could all use the comfort of a big holiday celebration with family and friends, but we have been cautioned to avoid crowds and other high-risk activities.
Most of us have vivid memories of childhood Christmases. Depending on one’s cultural background, there can be specific foods and traditions associated with the holidays. My grandparents were German, and my family followed strict German customs. Preparations usually started right after Thanksgiving.
My mother and I would ride the bus from Chester, West Virginia, to East Liverpool, Ohio, where we’d purchase the ingredients for fruitcakes from a small Jewish market. Candied fruit and nuts still in their shells were scooped from wooden barrels. My mother bought a bottle of Mogen David wine, because it was her opinion that no other wine would keep the cakes as moist. Once home, it was my task to crack the nuts for the fruitcakes.
The cakes were baked in oddly shaped antique pans once belonging to my grandmother. I inherited those pans and still use them today. The fruitcakes were then wrapped and stored in a dark closet to mellow until they were given as gifts to my father’s eight siblings. I have always had a fondness for these cakes, which I baked and served at my wedding reception.
Early in December, my mother and I drove to Pittsburgh where we would purchase pastries at a German bakery. Pfeffernüsse (tiny cookies containing spices including black pepper ... pfeffer), Anisplätzchen (anise-flavored “self-frosting” cookies that form two distinct layers while baking) and stollen (a fruit bread of nuts, spices, and dried or candied fruit, coated with powdered sugar or icing sugar) were always on our list.
A week before Christmas, the French doors leading to the living room were closed and covered with sheets. I was told the elves were busy decorating our Christmas tree that was not unveiled until Christmas morning.
Our Christmas dinner was usually a fairly quiet family meal. Ham was generally the meat of choice. Although my mother wasn’t much of a cook, we used our fancy dinnerware, manufactured at one of the hometown potteries, which made canned cranberry sauce and cream cheese-stuffed celery seem like elegant fare.
My husband grew up in a household that adhered to strict Polish customs. The Christmas Eve dinner, called Wigilia, was a meatless meal, honoring a Polish-Catholic tradition. Before the meal began, a Christmas wafer called oplatek was passed around as good wishes for the coming year were exchanged. Twelve dishes honoring the twelve apostles were served. They often include poached carp, pierogi, sauerkraut, pierniczki (honey ginger cookies) and makoviec (poppyseed cake).
Today, my husband and I combine some of our childhood traditions and add some of our own. It is difficult to forego customs, but this may be the year to try something different for our holiday meal.
Christmas 2020 can be a time for remembrance and anticipation of better days ahead ... the exclamation point marking the end of a strangely memorable year.
Here I’ve shared some recipes that we will be adding to our menu this year.