WV Culinary Team: The twisted history of pretzels

Pretzels are long strips of dough that are twisted into a loop, boiled in soda water and baked. The origin of pretzels is hazy. One legend says pretzels were invented by an Italian monk in 610 A.D. to reward children who learned their prayers. Another account says pretzels were invented in a monastery in southern France, while a third story said pretzels were the invention of German bakers held hostage by local dignitaries.
Pretzels are said to have religious meaning. They are associated with Lent when meat, dairy and eggs are prohibited. Some believe the twisted dough symbolizes arms crossed in prayer. There are those who think the three holes represent Holy Trinity of Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
Another legend says the interlocking loops symbolize undying love. Pretzels were said to be used in royal wedding ceremonies during the 1600s to seal the bond of matrimony. That may be where the phrase “tying the knot” originated.
A grotesque theory is that the three holes in the twisted rope of dough represent three nooses used to kill people by hanging.
The loops in pretzels may simply have a practical purpose: allowing bakers to hang them on sticks as illustrated in a painting by Job Berckheyde in 1681.
One certainty is the first pretzels were soft.
There are differing opinions about the time pretzels were introduced to America. Some say Pilgrims brought them over on the Mayflower, but it seems more likely they were introduced by German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania in the 1700s.
The first commercial pretzel bakery was started in Lancaster County in 1861. The bakery was also the first to intentionally bake hard pretzels that had a longer shelf life. Hard pretzels soon became more popular than soft pretzels.
Pretzels were manufactured by hand until the 1930s, when the first automated pretzel-twisting machine was invented. The machine set the stage for modern, large-scale pretzel production that we know today. A high-volume, automated pretzel system was later designed that could proof, cook, salt, bake and dry pretzels.
Soft pretzels are still popular in major American cities, where street vendors sell warm pretzels from glass cases. There is a Pretzel Museum in Philadelphia, and, in 2003, Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell proclaimed April 26 “National Pretzel Day,” to recognize the importance of the state’s pretzel industry.
Pretzels have evolved from their early days. Pretzels can be thick and chewy, thin and crunchy, twisted, plain or flavored. You can find pretzels sprinkled with salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds or cheese. There are sweet pretzels and chocolate-covered pretzels.
Did you know that a pretzel nearly brought down the presidency? On Sunday, Jan. 13, 2002, President George W. Bush was alone watching an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, when a pretzel he was munching got caught in his throat. He momentarily fainted and fell to the floor, which dislodged the obstruction. The only injury he suffered was a rug burn that he sported for several days afterward.
The world press had a heyday making pretzel jokes. The London Mirror poked fun of Bush’s near brush with death by saying, “Attila the Hun survived bloody battles only to die of a nosebleed on his wedding night. Sir Francis Bacon wanted to prove frozen food lasted longer and went outside to stuff a chicken with snow. The experiment was a success, but he died of pneumonia.”
Bush used humor to defuse the international reports by passing a bag of several pounds of pretzels to the reporters aboard Air Force One on a two-day swing through Illinois, Missouri and Louisiana following the incident. The bag was inscribed “From POTUS — chew slowly.’’
There is plenty of time to practice making pretzels before National Pretzel Day. Just remember, when serving them, caution family and guests to chew slowly.