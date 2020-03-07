WV Culinary Team: Veggies the real star in real Irish food

My Irish roots are tied to my maternal grandparents, who emigrated from Ireland in the late 19th century. Pittsburgh became their new home, and St. Patrick’s Day was celebrated each year with what I knew to be traditional food and decorations.
In 2008, my daughter, Jennifer, and I took a trip to Cork, Ireland. From there, we traveled to the Ring of Kerry on the Iveragh Peninsula of County Kerry in the southwest of Ireland. I had always dreamed of visiting Ireland, so this trip was very special to both of us.
As the month of March arrives, I think of my family and my wonderful trip to Ireland.
Ireland is a colorful, stunningly beautiful country. The grass really is emerald green and the flowers are abundant.
Real Irish food is full of flavor and subtlety, based on prime ingredients treated with care and respect. Most everything is grown locally. Organic is a way of life there. There is respect for the land and the animals that live on it.
Based on my St. Patrick’s Day experiences, I expected corned beef and cabbage, along with boiled potatoes, to be the basic fare in Ireland. Much to my surprise, it was never on the menu where we traveled.
I learned there is only one place in Ireland, County Clare, whose residents do corned beef and eat it with cabbage. It is a highly specific regional dish.
What the Irish do eat more across the island is bacon and cabbage. The cabbage used is tender spring cabbage, similar to savoy versus the less tender green heads we find here in America.
I began to realize that meat, butter, eggs, dairy, fish, whole grains and sugar were all traditions in real Irish food.
The Irish-American immigrants found potatoes and traditional green cabbage, but could not find salt pork in their new home. Bacon, the closest substitute, was insanely expensive. Thus, they turned to corned beef. It was the one thing Irish immigrants could afford and would eat in the U.S. because it reminded them of home.
Jennifer and I were not eating animals or animal products at that time. We discovered an array of vegetable dishes and vegan stews that filled our stomachs and satisfied our palates. Great versions of Irish soda bread were offered with every meal. We could always count on cabbage and potatoes, as well, and always dessert!
Classic Irish plant-based food, like this Farmhouse Vegetable Stew, showcases the array of cool-weather vegetables better than any other culture: carrots, onions, parsnips, rutabaga and other root vegetables of unsurpassed sweetness; all types of potatoes bursting their skins with floury, flavorful goodness; and gorgeous green, leafy vegetables.
We tasted them all in the soups and stews that were on every menu in taverns, cafes and restaurants. The butter and cream in the stew makes the flavor stand out from other stews.
Breads in Ireland are divided between soda and a yeast-raised bread called “pan.” Soda bread is a round quick bread, brown or white, and raised with buttermilk and baking soda. Pan is a rectangular-sliced yeast-raised loaf that is shaped and baked in a loaf pan.
The loaf pictured here is a soda bread that has been adapted to be gluten-free and vegan. I have added raisins to make it a little sweeter. Traditional Irish soda bread is not sweet and can be warmed or toasted and spread with butter, jam or honey.
The most important thing to know about soda bread is that it is meant to be eaten the day it is made. It can be wrapped and stored in the refrigerator, or sliced and frozen. You will need to toast it after storing.
Remember to put a cross on the top before baking. Some say it is to let the fairies escape, but it also helps the bread bake evenly. After it has cooled, it also allows you to break it into four even-sized pieces or “farls.”
If you are still looking for a good vegan alternative to corned beef and cabbage, check out my blog at eatsofeden.com/blog.
I hope you get to visit the Emerald Isle someday. Until then, enjoy our Irish-American St. Patrick’s Day traditions. Erin go bragh!