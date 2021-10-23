Brats. Kraut. Beer.
It that’s your idea of a German menu, we’d like for you to think again.
As the weather turns cooler and we turn to comforting recipes again, there’s a lot to be said for knowing a few good German recipes. Making use of simple techniques and the produce that’s available now, you can add some diversity to help you change up your menus.
German foods have a decided emphasis on meat and potatoes with recipes that are as comforting as many of our traditional American recipes. The main difference you’ll find is a focus on sweet and sour flavors like those found in a Germany-inspired potato salad, red cabbage and main courses such as Roulades or Rouladen.
Consider the potato. We like the well-known warm German potato salad with its bacon dressing, but we like tangy, meatless and fresh German Potato Salad with a sweet and sour oil and vinegar dressing just as well. It’s a great accompaniment to, well, brats and any other meat you might be grilling while the weather is still warm.
A good German Reibekuchen, or Potato Pancake, can take the place of another starch on any menu. Make them small and serve them as an appetizer with smoked salmon. Offer them for a lunch course take on a loaded baked potato or offer them with a roasted chicken for dinner. Switch up the traditional sour cream, applesauce or cranberry sauce toppings with beet chutney, tzatziki sauce or red pepper hummus.
Visitors to Germany will find that one of the favorite German street foods is currywurst with curry ketchup. It’s said that Germans and their guests annually consume more that 800 million of these combos. Curry ketchup is basically ketchup with curry spices added. If curry is your thing, try the German-inspired Curry Cottage Fries for dinner.
Give your Octoberfest menu a traditional German flare with Rotkohl, a tangy red cabbage and apple medley. It’s easy to make and brightens up a menu of meat and potatoes. This one has been popular in one family for four generations.
For a hearty soup, give the Split Pea and Sausage Soup a try. It’s a nourishing soup high in protein, fiber and flavor. It can be made ahead for a ready-to-serve busy weeknight meal. Serve it with a German rye or whole grain bread on the side.
Roulades, or Rouladen, is a traditional German meat dish with a bit of a surprise. Rolled up in the center of the meat, diners will find bacon, onions and dill pickles. If you haven’t tried it, you should. You’ll enjoy the meat rolls in the thick rich gravy they are cooked in. Add boiled potatoes served with a bit of butter and parsley on the side.
For a sweet treat that is easy to make and great for dessert, with coffee or in lunches, the Cinnamon Stars are just right. This traditional German cookie is a favorite during the Christmas holiday season and makes a nice addition to those cookie platters you share with family and friends.
If you still want to go for the brats, kraut and beer menu, you’ll be pounding through a lot of sausages because there are more than 1,000 varieties in Germany!