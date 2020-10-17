Black Bean Salsa 4 tablespoons lime juice 4 tablespoons red wine vinegar 2 tablespoons olive oil ¼ teaspoon sugar ½ teaspoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon minced garlic 1 cup chopped cilantro (or to taste) 1 purple onion, chopped 4 – 5 Roma or plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped 3 avocados, chopped 1 can sweet corn, drained 3 cans unseasoned black beans, rinsed/drained Combine first six ingredients and let sit while chopping rest of ingredients. Add everything together, mixing well. Best if refrigerated overnight or at least 3-4 hours. Stir before serving.

Pico de Gallo 4 plum or Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced ½ white onion, minced 1 garlic clove, minced 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced Juice of 1 lime ½ teaspoon kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper to taste 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (optional) In a medium bowl, combine tomatoes, onion, garlic, jalapeño, lime juice, kosher salt and a few grinds of pepper and cilantro if using. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate to allow the flavors to meld, 1 hour or up to 3 days. Drain any excess liquid before serving.

Guacamole 6 to 8 servings 2 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted and diced 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves (optional) 1 serrano chile, seeded, deveined and finely chopped 1 lime, juiced 1/2 white onion, chopped Kosher salt In a medium mixing bowl, add the diced avocados and mash with a fork until smooth but still chunky. Add the cilantro, chile, lime juice and onion and mix to combine. Season with salt.

Steak burritos Makes 8 burritos. 1 ½ pounds rib eye steak, sliced thin 1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt ¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 teaspoon granulated onion 2 tablespoons canola oil 8 burrito tortillas Pico de Gallo Guacamole Queso fresco cheese Sour cream Combine sliced rib eye steak with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Heat a griddle or cast iron skillet on medium-high heat. Add oil to griddle or skillet. When hot, add steak in batches and sear to rare or medium doneness to taste. Warm tortillas per package instructions. Spoon steak into warm tortillas; add Pico de Gallo and guacamole. Add crumbled cheese and sour cream, if desired. Roll into burritos and serve.

Chicken Quesadillas Makes 4-6 servings. Time: 30 minutes. 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon chili powder 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon ground coriander 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 teaspoon smoked paprika 1⁄2 teaspoon dried oregano 1 1⁄4 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 2) 1⁄2 cup olive oil 1 orange bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced 1 red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced 1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced 1 medium red onion, 1/4 minced, the rest thinly sliced 1 avocado 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice 1 tablespoon minced cilantro 1 Roma or plum tomato, cored, seeded, and minced Freshly ground black pepper, to taste 10 flour tortillas 8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese 8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese 4 ounces queso fresco Sour cream, to serve Combine cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, coriander, salt, onion powder, paprika, and oregano in a bowl; mix half with the chicken. Heat three tablespoons oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high; cook chicken, flipping once, until half way cooked, about eight minutes. Add remaining seasoning, peppers, sliced onion, and salt and cook until peppers are soft and chicken is cooked through, about eight minutes more. Transfer chicken to a cutting board and rest 10 minutes before thinly slicing. Cut avocado in half lengthwise, remove and discard pit. Make crosshatch incisions in avocado pulp with a paring knife. Scoop pulp out with a spoon. Transfer to a bowl with minced onion, lime juice, cilantro, tomato, salt, and pepper; mix. Chill guacamole until ready to use. Working in batches, heat one tablespoon oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet; place one tortilla in the skillet. Top with three tablespoons of cheddar and Monterey Jack; place 1⁄5 of onion and pepper mixture and some slices of chicken on top. Finish with one to two tablespoons more of each cheese and some queso fresco, as well as another tortilla. Cook for two minutes, until golden, then flip over and cook two minutes until the other side is golden and the cheese has melted. Transfer to a cutting board and slice into six pieces. Serve with guacamole and sour cream.

Slow Cooker Mexican Style Meat This recipe can be used with chicken, beef, pork and even venison. It freezes well, and can be made into burritos, tacos, or any number of other Mexican-style dishes. This dish uses a lot of spice, so adjust to your taste. If you use chicken, remove the skin before cooking and reduce the cooking time to 4 hours on High or 8 hours on Low. Remove the bones and shred the meat after cooking. Prep: 30 minutes. Cook time: Eight hours. Makes 12 servings. 1 4-pound chuck roast or equivalent amount of meat chosen 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 large white onion, chopped 1 ¼ cups diced chili peppers 1 teaspoon chili powder 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, ground ½ cup hot pepper sauce 1 teaspoon garlic powder Trim roast of excess fat. Season with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place meat in hot skillet and brown quickly on all sides. Transfer meat to slow cooker. Top with chopped onion, chile peppers, chili powder, cayenne pepper, and hot pepper sauce and garlic powder. Add enough water to cover one-third of meat. Cover and cook on high for six hours, checking occasionally to be certain there is a small amount of cooking liquid in the bottom of the cooker. Add water if needed. Reduce heat to low and continue to cook for two to four hours, until meat is tender and falls apart. Transfer meat to a bowl and shred using two forks. Reserve cooking liquid for use in recipes and freezing meat. Notes: If using the meat for burritos: shred the meat and add it to a frying pan with 1 cup of the cooking liquid. Simmer until the sauce has thickened, about 15 minutes. To freeze the meat, transfer it to a freezer-proof container and add reserved 2 cups of cooking liquid. Freeze up to 6 months; thaw in refrigerator or microwave.

Sesame Seed Cake Cake: 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking powder ¼ teaspoon table salt ½ cup granulated sugar 4 ounces whole milk 1 egg, room temperature and lightly beaten 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted ½ teaspoon vanilla Topping: ½ cup all-purpose flour, sifted ½ cup firmly packed dark brown sugar 1 tablespoon cinnamon Pinch of kosher salt 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 1/c cup chopped pecans or walnuts 2 ½ tablespoons white sesame seeds Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9-inch cake pan well with butter. For topping: Blend flour, sugar, cinnamon, salt, butter and nuts together. Set aside. For cake: Sift together dry ingredients in large bowl. Add milk, egg and butter to dry ingredients and stir until blended. Add vanilla. Stir again. Pour batter into cake pan. Cover with topping and sprinkle sesame seeds over topping. Bake for thirty minutes.