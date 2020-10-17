I’m not sure there are many people who don’t have preferences when it comes to the Mexican foods we eat. Crunchy tacos or soft? Beans on your nachos or no? Cilantro on everything or anything?
As a single dad, it’s sometimes easy for me to pick up Mexican or cook up some ground beef and spices for tacos when the day has been long and the kids are hungry. Yet, with some good ingredients and a little planning, it’s just as easy to have a great, fresh and tasty Mexican dinner in about 30 minutes. And, with slow cooker spicy meat stowed in the refrigerator or freezer, it can be Mexican night almost any night.
Lots of local farmers markets and grocery stores, including The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace, offer a selection of West Virginia-made and regionally produced salsas, spices and spice mixes, and fresh vegetables that you can have on hand for the next time a South-of-the-Border craving hits your household.
Just need some snacks? Grab a bag of tortilla chips and set out some bowls of this quick black bean salsa, pico de gallo or guacamole. The black bean salsa makes a great side dish for dinner as well and the pico de gallo and guacamole are tasty toppers for tacos, burritos and quesadillas. Gild the lily and impress friends and family by sprinkling some crumbled queso fresco (or, in a pinch, finely grated Parmesan) over the salsa or the guacamole.
We love the steak burritos. Tender rib-eye that’s quickly seared takes this dish — which is usually made with ground beef — to a new level. If you make the pico de gallo a couple of hours in advance, it will take you under 30 minutes to get the meat and guacamole ready to eat.
The fresh vegetable flavors brighten this dish. Any dad — or mom — would be a hero to set these out for lunch or dinner. Add some fresh fruit slices like pineapple, grapes or melon to the plate and you’ve got a great meal.
Of course, you could substitute chicken in that burrito recipe. Or you could give the 30-minute chicken quesadillas a try for another home-run meal. This recipe includes a make-your-own spice mixture. If you’ve got the ingredients, go for it. If not, try one of the mixes at Capitol Market or your local grocery store and save a few minutes. Again, fresh veggies play a star role in making these quesadillas more flavorful. The recipe also includes a guacamole recipe.
With cooler weather coming, we like the idea of having a stash of foods that can be used for dinners. The slow-cooker Mexican-style meat recipe that we’ve included is versatile and freezable. The original recipe calls for a beef roast. You can make the dish your own by substituting a pork shoulder, chicken or even venison.
Heck! A cook who’s into it could make a couple of different batches — once the meat is in the slow cooker, all you have to do is enjoy the aromatic smells coming from the kitchen and imagine the tacos, enchiladas or casseroles you’ll enjoy later on.
Every family has at least one member with a sweet tooth. This simple-to-mix-and-bake Sesame Seed Cake will fit the craving for something sweet. This recipe is simple enough that your kids can join in the preparation.
As you plan next week’s menu, think Mexican and give your family a home cooked meal that will get you plenty of smiles at the table and have you rethinking what’s easy.
Mexican pantry basics
If Mexican cuisine is a favorite in your house, you might want to make sure that you’ve got the ingredients on hand for whipping up a quick lunch, dinner or snack. While you’ll have to go out for the fresh ingredients you need, having staples on hand will help ensure that you are making only one trip to the market! At least, we like to think that, don’t we? Be sure your kitchen pantry has these staples that you use all the time.
- Olive oil
- Onions, white, yellow and red
- Garlic
- Lemons
- Limes
- Red wine or Balsamic vinegar
- Beans, canned or dried
- Canned diced tomatoes
- Rice
- Chicken stock
- Dried herbs and spices: Oregano, thyme, parsley, granulate garlic, granulated onion, cumin
Here are items that are typically used in Mexican and Southwestern cooking. You may not always have them in your pantry, but this will give you an idea of what they are and their uses.
- Fresh hot peppers:
- Jalapenos, Serranoes and Poblanos, along with onions and garlic help build Mexican flavor profiles. The peppers add heat and fresh flavor.
- Chipotle in Adobo:
- These smoke-dried jalapenos add strong heat and smoke flavors. You can buy them dried and ground or in cans with a thick vinegary sauce. Add the amount you desire for the heat you want in recipes.
- Dried Ancho Peppers:
- These peppers allow you to add the chile flavor without overwhelming heat. You can buy whole dried peppers or chile powder.
- Tortillas:
- Duh! Your biggest question here is whether you want corn or flour tortillas. It’s a matter of taste. Depending on what you make most often, you might want small tortillas (for tacos) and large (for burritos and quesadillas). Most tortillas will last for a few weeks in the refrigerator and can be reheated for serving.
- Cumin:
- This is one of the most used spices in Mexican cooking and is often used in company with chili powder or dried chiles. You can purchase whole seeds, which you will have to grind, or ground powder
- Mexican Oregano:
- This is different from Greek or Italian oregano and while you can substitute those in your Mexican cooking, you might want to give this one a try.
- Mexican Cheese:
- Cotija, a hard cow’s milk cheese, is used on streets foods, salads and to top black bean dips and salsas. Oaxaca is similar to Monterey Jack cheese and is a semi-hard cheese that melts well. Use it to top guacamole and on casseroles with cheese. Queso Fresco is a creamy, soft cheese that is great for topping tacos, grilled corn and quesadillas.
- Tomatillo:
- This small green fruit looks like an unripe tomato in a husk. It is ripe and ready to use once its sticky coating is rinsed away. Tomatillos are the main ingredient in green salsa.
- Cilantro:
- This herb could be the poster child for love-it-or-hate-it foods. If you love it, use it; if not, substitute parsley or thyme.
- Tortilla Chips:
- What are salsa and guacamole without them?
- Chorizo:
- You want uncooked Mexican-style chorizo, not Spanish chorizo which is dry-cured.
- Avocado:
- Because they ripen quickly, avocados aren’t suited to be an in-stock pantry item for most of us. You will want to be sure you have them on your grocery list when Mexican is on the menu, though.