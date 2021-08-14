About this time of year, people are bemoaning the overabundance of zucchini and wondering what other neighbor they can share it with. Yet, for some gardeners, it’s not squash that’s the challenge, it’s peppers.
Bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, serranoes – you name ‘em and you or your neighbors are growing them. Who would have guessed how many peppers would come from a couple little plants? Or more, if you’re a first time pepper planter and put in more than two or three plants.
The good news is that after you’ve chopped them in salads, diced them for guacamole, julienned them for crudité and challenged your buddies to pepper eating contests, you can take peppers to a whole different level by stuffing them.
We’re going south of the border and across the ocean today with recipes that are easy to prepare and will add a bit of a twist to tried and true favorites.
We’ll start with some Mexican and Tex-Mex favorites that will make use of the jalapenos and Poblanos in your garden – or on the grocery shelf.
The Hot Poppers are simple to make and are baked, rather than fried, so there’s no oil splatter and only a short time in the oven. We’re offering a basic recipe here, but we wouldn’t stop you if you decide to add some diced, cooked bacon bits to the cheese stuffing. You’ll love the crispy cornmeal topping. If you’re out of cornmeal, stop by the WV Marketplace for one of the local brands that we carry.
Next up, we’re turning the tables on guacamole by putting the avocado inside the peppers. These Guacamole Stuffed Poblano Peppers would make a great side dish with grilled meats, enchiladas or tacos. You could serve them as a light lunch as well.
This Chili Rellenos recipe features queso fresco cheese. You could, however, switch that cheese out with some Monterey Jack or Pepper Jack cheese if you’d prefer it. Add some cilantro and lime rice and your choice of black or pinto beans to the plate for a complete dinner.
If you haven’t tried stuffing a banana pepper yet, give Cheese Stuffed Banana Pepper recipe a try. It’s a sure fire way to add a little zip to the buffet table at your next potluck picnic.
Finally, we would be remiss if we didn’t offer some ideas for stuffed bell peppers. You can use green bell peppers or colorful red, yellow and orange bell peppers for these recipes. Heading to the Mediterranean, we love the idea of substituting cauliflower rice for regular rice in the Stuffed Peppers with Cauliflower Rice and Italian Sausage recipe. Or, stick with the traditional rice and meat mixture in the Mediterranean Stuffed Peppers where the twist is the use of lamb and feta cheese.
Enough talk – pick those peppers and get stuffing!