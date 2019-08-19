The Food Guy: A ‘Daily Dose’ of coffee, treats … and CBD

While Starbucks quietly opened a new location in Kanawha City last week, another locally owned coffee shop did the same in late June less than two miles down the road.
And the new Daily Dose Café is not only charming as all get out, but it’s also the first in the area, to my knowledge, to offer a full line of CBD-infused coffees, iced drinks, smoothies, teas and more.
You don’t have to get a few drops of “pick me up” or “settle me down” mixed into your drinks, but the option is there if you’d like.
While I read a news account of this place opening a short while ago, I wasn’t planning to visit until they had a little time to get up and running. That changed, however, when I received this endorsement from a trusted reader:
“For years, the Kanawha City Community Association, of which I am a board member, has tried to recruit a coffee shop to our neighborhood,” wrote Ditty Markham. “When out-of-town visitors come, they have been amazed that we were without a single coffee shop. Finally, the Coffee Camper appeared on the Piggly Wiggly lot. While it certainly fits the bill for people who want a good cup of coffee and pastry on the go, it lacks the cozy, community get-together spot where we could meet for a discussion, committee meeting or light lunch.”
But now, she says, the Daily Dose Café is “exactly the kind of locally owned, family establishment we had in mind -- charming and comfortable, with excellent coffee products, pastries and a few sandwiches.”
Unfortunately for them, she added, Starbucks opened just down the road while they are still trying to get up on their feet.
“People may think that there is no parking because the shop is in the middle of a crowded block,” she added. “However, by entering through the alley, you’ll find ample parking at the side of the building.”
I not only stopped in a few days later, but spent the entire morning there -- from breakfast until lunch -- so I could check out the place, try multiple menu items and even do a little covert listening to the customers cycling through.
Located in a storefront at 5206 MacCorkle Ave. SE, the Daily Dose Café welcomes customers into an incredibly charming atmosphere with colorfully painted walls, funky art, eclectic furniture and piped-in music.
What’s more, a decent selection of drinks, baked goods, breakfast treats and lunch items provide a bite to eat with your drink (and CBD drops) of choice.
Drinks run the gamut, from brewed coffee and espresso concoctions to frappes, cold brews, teas, smoothies and hot chocolate. Breakfast options include a changing selection of baked goods, plus frittatas, garlic or plain avocado toast on whole-grain bread, bagels with smoked salmon or various spreads, and a Greek yogurt banana split with bananas, granola, chia-hemp mix and fresh mixed berries.
I tried “Not Your Momma’s PB&J,” a slice of whole-grain toast topped with almond butter, strawberry jam, sliced banana, blueberries, sliced almonds and chia-hemp mix. Very good.
And since I relaxed in the café’s welcoming atmosphere for hours (thanks to its cozy chairs, window-front counter, high-tops and “fireplace”) I also ordered lunch to go.
Lunch items are scheduled to change at the end of the month, which is probably a good thing. The TC Dilly Wrap (turkey, cucumbers, lettuce, Colby Jack and homemade dill sauce) sounded OK, but I was disappointed with my Red Roaster, a roast beef sandwich with provolone, spinach, banana peppers and red pepper aioli.
Although the sliced roast beef thankfully didn’t have that over-processed “deli” taste, it was also pretty flavorless. The scant trace of aioli that seeped into the bread virtually disappeared, so the whole thing was pretty dry and lifeless. Based on tasty breakfast options, however, I bet they roll out better lunch offerings soon.
And about the CBD?
Short for cannabidiol, it’s a naturally occurring compound from the cannabis plant that is said to impart a feeling of relaxation and calm -- or energy and focus -- depending on the amount consumed. Unlike its three-letter cousin THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD has no measurable psychoactive properties and won’t get you “high.”
So why ingest it? It purportedly helps relieve or alleviate a number of ailments, from anxiety and insomnia to inflation, digestion and all manner of pain, although scientific proof of these claims is not conclusive.
I had a small dose in my morning coffee that day, which was delicious, but I’m referring to the coffee. I couldn’t taste the CBD (which is a good thing) but I also didn’t “feel” anything either. As a result, a woman behind the counter suggested I try 10 mg. more in the Nitro cold brew I ordered to go.
It’s probably my imagination (or was it?) but a few sips in I did start to notice something, well, different. It wasn’t a high or a buzz, but rather a slight sense of just being in my “happy place.” It didn’t last long -- and I didn’t feel weird afterward -- so I may just give this whole CBD thing another try.
And no, this is not a positive review for the Daily Dose Café written under the influence. I was in love with this happy place even before sipping away to my own.
IF YOU GO: Daily Dose Café, 5206 MacCorkle Ave. SE in Kanawha City, is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday. For more information, call 681-265-3943 or visit “Daily Dose Café” on Facebook.
X X X
Speaking of Kanawha City, after seeing last week’s report that the Drug Emporium there now serves Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream, a reader called to let me know the location at Patrick Street does as well.
So now when you have a craving for Ellen’s, you’re covered on both ends of the city!
X X X
Finally, I’m hearing amazing reports about the new Karubee’s Jamaican Restaurant I wrote about a few weeks ago.
Readers have been taunting me with photos and mouthwatering reviews, including this one from Jack Dent Jr., who ate there not once -- but twice -- two weeks ago.
“I had the curry chicken with collard greens, which were the best collards I have had, along with the rice and peas for lunch. The chicken was fall-off-the-bone tender and flavorful, but without the spice being overpowering,” he said.
“For dinner, I went back and had the jerk goat. It was my first time trying goat and I have to say I was pleasantly surprised how flavorful it was, which was spicy with a kick. It reminded me of a spicy pot roast. I also had the cabbage and plantains, which were very delicious. It has become a new favorite restaurant for me!”
My email and phone are blowing up with similar praise as well. I’ll chime in with my take on the place in the (very near) future.