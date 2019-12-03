The Food Guy: Sugar Pie Bakery moves, WV’s top treats revealed

After spending what they called “eight wonderful years” in Kanawha City, Sugar Pie Bakery has moved to a new location in Southridge that offers a drive-thru for those wanting to pick up sweets on the go.
Since Thanksgiving week, the bakery has set up shop at the old Zippy’s Hot Dogs — next to the car wash on the short access road connecting the Trace Fork and Dudley Farms shopping plaza — baking up the same gourmet cupcakes and custom-made cakes, pies, pastries and more, all in-house, all from scratch.
In addition to the new location and drive-thru, Sugar Pie also has new hours (from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday) and is now taking online orders as well.
“We are very excited about this and the opportunity to meet new faces and serve even more of you wonderful people,” bakery owners said in a Facebook post announcing the move.
After this week’s soft-opening in Southridge, Sugar Pie will celebrate its official grand reopening in the new location at 10 a.m. this Saturday.
IF YOU GO: Sugar Pie Bakery, 94 RHL Blvd. in South Charleston, is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, call 304-205-7753 or visit sugarpiebakerywv.com.
•••
Speaking of sweets, gourmet snack-maker Funky Chunky has released the results of a nationwide survey of what Americans believe should be the “official sweet” of every state in the country.
And the survey says?
While some choices were obvious — Florida key lime pie and Boston cream pie, to name two — others were a little surprising. Nearly 45 percent of all Alabamans, for instance, chose my dad’s unconventional Coke and peanuts combo (as in, you drop the peanuts in the soda and drink it) as their favorite snack indulgence.
In West Virginia, we love our doughnuts, with 32 percent picking them as the state’s top treat, just ahead of the more Appalachian-like apple butter (27 percent) and brownies (23 percent).
Among our surrounding neighbors, it’s no surprise that Derby Pie and bourbon balls (61 percent and 21 percent, respectively) came out on top in Kentucky, with buckeyes (56 percent) a clear winner in Ohio. In Pennsylvania, ice cream (29 percent) barely edged out shoofly pie (24 percent), and Maryland residents called it a tie between popcorn and the state’s stacked Smith Island Cake, both at 32 percent.
And since every nationwide survey has to include a “thank God for Mississippi” stat to make the rest of us feel better, 22 percent of that state’s residents named their favorite sweet treat ... a biscuit.
So good, but so not a dessert.
In other survey findings, one-third of all Americans admit to hiding their favorite sweet treat from their family — a necessity in my house with three teenage boys — and the majority of participants also admit indulging in sweets an average of three days a week.
•••
As readers have been sending in their votes for the best Chinese takeout in town, Main Kwong has taken a bit of a hit with many believing the place is just not the same since its longtime owner — who always knew your name and order — recently sold the business and moved on.
While most agree that same level of customer service will take a while to build back up, many have said the quality of food itself has suffered as well. I’m not a regular by any means, since I go years between visits, so I can’t really weigh in on that debate.
But as is our new family tradition, we ordered Chinese takeout to enjoy while putting up our Christmas (or should I say, holiday?) tree Friday, and I will say our spread from Main Kwong was really quite satisfying. We only tried a few basic things (steamed dumplings, egg rolls, General Tso’s and Kung Pao chicken) but they were as good as any I’ve had elsewhere.
•••
After a reader recently commented about the great burgers served at Galaxy Lanes, I made good on my promise to visit the Kanawha City bowling alley over the holiday weekend to taste for myself.
Following a touch-and-go match where I barely(!) beat my 12-year-old bowling phenom on the lanes, we hit the snack bar to refuel with a cheeseburger with all the fixings; an English dog with chili, mustard and slaw; a basket of onion rings; and a couple of drinks.
Let’s be clear, bowling alley or not, this burger is legit. Thick and juicy, flavorful patty, melty cheese, fresh toppings. We loved every bite of it and the battered onions rings were just as nice. Like, so nice.
But the revelation for me was that hot dog, featuring a savory frank, soft bun, meaty chili and perfectly creamy coleslaw. I’ll definitely order another next time, and will likely try what looked like a gorgeous Philly cheesesteak as well.
Not only is Galaxy Lanes apparently a hidden gem for great grill eats, but its good food is a steal as well. We enjoyed lunch for two including a cheeseburger, hot dog, onion rings and two drinks, one of them a beer even, for less than $14.
You really can’t beat that. You might even say you can buy lunch with money to spare.