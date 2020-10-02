Cookie Adams has a lot to say.
About the value of the things we throw away.
About how we treat each other and the world around us.
About having the courage to speak freely of your own convictions.
But the first thing you should probably know is that Cookie Adams isn’t her real name.
“They say your drag name is the name of your first pet, and your last name is the street you grew up on or your mother’s maiden name. Well, my mother had a little white chihuahua named Cookie,” said Gina Puzzuoli, the artist behind “Final Arrangements,” a found-art exhibit on display at Taylor Books through Saturday, Oct. 10.
A psychiatrist at the Charleston Outpatient Clinic of the Veterans Administration Hospital, Puzzuoli is also the owner of Stray Dog Antiques, a shop chock-full of antiques and oddities.
She’s made and sold crafts and pieces of art under the Cookie Adams moniker before — and over time has developed an entire persona for Cookie: She’s fabulously wealthy. Judgmental. And doesn’t bite her tongue nearly enough.
“She lives in Europe, in the south of France. She’s rude. She doesn’t really like people. And — she’s kind of snotty,” Puzzuoli said.
She doesn’t really like Cookie, either. But she admires her in a way.
“Here’s the thing about Cookie,” she said. “There are no pretenses with Cookie. She is who she is. She knows she’s not very nice to people. She knows she’s judgmental. But you know what? It doesn’t matter.
“She cares about animals. She cares about the earth. And, if people don’t tolerate her, that’s their call, not hers.”
Puzzuoli says she cares about people — about their stories. And likes to think that most of us have learned a little more impulse control than Cookie has.
But some things, she said, are worth being blunt about.
“Final Arrangements” is her way — Cookie’s way — of chastising people for all the things they consider trash.
Months ago, Puzzuoli began collecting items that had been tossed away, some from the Past & Present Thrift Store, some from a house a friend was flipping. Others from acquaintances who handed over things they were done with.
She began carefully arranging all of those bright, colorful items in large, clear, glass containers called vitrines.
“There’s almost no glue in it. It’s almost all just placement and arrangement and pieces fitting up against each other. ... And that’s kind of what we’re about, right? Placing things together correctly, placing pieces together,” she said.
Most of it, she added, was destined for a landfill. Or an ocean.
“There’s a heck of a lot of stuff there. And this is just a small part of what we discard into our earth. And Cookie doesn’t like that,” she said.
The thing is, Gina Puzzuoli doesn’t like it either.
And she’s ready to own that, rather than hiding behind the gruffer, rougher persona of someone else.
The exhibit, Puzzuoli said, is something of a coming out party.
“It’s time. It is time,” she said. “Because I think that, to make my point about my feelings, about taking better care of the earth, I need to be able to speak more about it, and not just say, ‘Well, Cookie feels this way, Cookie feels that way. I feel that way.’”
Each colorful display, she said, evokes comments and conjures up memories from adults who remember a special item they had as a child, or something a grandmother used to own.
“It’s almost like ‘I Spy,’” Puzzuoli said, “and it’s kind of wonderful.”
As for the proceeds from the exhibit, she naturally won’t be using them to buy more things to just throw away someday.
“I have nine cats and four dogs,” she said. “I’m taking this money and I’m giving it to B.A.R.C. [the Boone Animal Rescue Coalition] which takes care of thrown away animals, which I absolutely abhor.
She hopes the show will make people smile.
She also hopes it will make them think.
“Let’s stop before we throw something away and just ask, ‘Is there something we can do with it?’”