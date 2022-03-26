The Valley Gardens Garden Center, located at 1109 Piedmont Road in Charleston, will host its Spring Growing Knowledge Garden Talks each Saturday beginning April 2. The one hour talks, led by Chris Higgins, are free and open to the public.
Deer-strategies and plants
April 2, 9:30 a.m.
This discussion will include how to keep and make beautiful gardens even when surrounded by deer. Learn the names of annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees that are deer resistant. Also, hear about physical protection, homemade and commercial deterrents.
Charleston gardeners favorite standout plants
April 9, 9:30 a.m.
In the summer of 2022, Valley Gardens visited and gave Facebook Live Tours of area gardens. We will share pictures of standout plants found in places in these special gardens. All plants discussed have proven durable growing in Charleston conditions.
Garden designs and planning
April 16, 9:30 a.m.
This workshop will help people with established landscapes and those planning new gardens. Participants will receive help drawing out existing or new gardens and landscape. Drawing materials will be available.
For those with existing plantings, the first step will be to take an inventory of what is growing, then naming the plants to be added in the future. Identifying these will help determine when to add color, and eventual sizes of plantings.
If you are new ‘planter’ and not sure where to begin, bring pictures of favorite garden designs.
Bring measurements of your garden, flowerbed, or what area you would like to draw. Through the talk, you will create an imaginary scenario. Remember to include measurements of features, pathways, windows, gas meter etc.
Birds, bees, and butterflies
April 23, 9:30 a.m.
Learn to increase pollinators in your garden. The discussion will include plants that offer food sources and design features that encourage nature. As well as management practices that keep the garden pollinator friendly.
The cutting edge
April 30, 9:30 a.m.
Plan now for plants that can be grown in the garden for a year of floral arrangements. Including tips on forcing cut branches and bulbs to bloom early.