Free event shows parents, educators how to develop 'executive function' in children

The University of Charleston’s Department of Education, in partnership with Mountaineer Montessori School’s Parent University, will present “Executive Function: The Foundation of Success” on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the UC ballroom, located on the third floor of the Geary Student Union at 2300 MacCorkle Ave., SE.
Katie Ibes, a pedagogical consultant who advises public, charter and independent schools across the country, will share strategies for nurturing a child’s executive functions at home and in the classroom.
Executive function is a relatively new focus of development that measures and grows “soft skills” like self-control, memory and the ability to be flexible. New research from Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child, the University of California at Berkeley and others indicates those kinds of skills — the ability to manage thoughts, emotions and actions — are at least as important as intelligence in determining a child’s chances of success in life.
“Executive functions support teamwork, leadership, decision-making, working toward goals, critical thinking, adaptability and being aware of our own emotions as well as those of others,” said MMS Director Jennifer Carriger.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact MMS at 304-342-7870 or visit www.mountaineermontessori.org.