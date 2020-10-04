Greg and Verena Sava are farmers who live at Brier Run Farm, roughly 260 acres nestled between Little Birch Mountain in Braxton County to the North and Powell’s Mountain in Nicholas County to the South. They have raised goats and made cheese over the years, and today — after more than four decades on their land — still raise most of their own food. Greg takes the photos and Verena writes a newletter, “On the Other Side of the Mountain.” They can be reached via email at gregverena@gmail.com.