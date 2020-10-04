The hay is in the barn and we got the first load of firewood in this morning. A barn full of hay, the woodshed stacked full with wood (in about 10 days, I hope) gives us a feeling of satisfaction and some security, maybe a false security, but nevertheless, a kind of smugness that we are prepared for winter.
Of course, with it comes the anticipation of breakfast in front of the wood stove, with warmth and coziness spreading through the house. I don’t want to think of the layers of clothes and the cold hands when we head outside to feed the animals.
Oct. 15 is the date to plant our garlic. A few days earlier or later won’t make a difference, but having a set date incites planning. We have grown two types of garlic for the past 30 or so years, one named “Music” we bought from a catalog, the other one we named “Mondreas” after the people who gave us a few cloves for a start. Chris and Rose Mondreas from Richwood were the generous folks to introduce us to their favorite garlic.
The skins of “Music” have a purplish color, while “Mondreas” is pure white and has a longer storage capacity than “Music,” so we always eat the “Music” first. There is a hardneck and a softneck variety of garlic. The difference is mostly in appearance. Hardnecks have a long, flowering stem growing from the center of the bulbs, called scapes. The subject of scapes can lead to heated discussions among gardeners about cutting them off when they appear or letting them stay.
We caretakers of our food-growing endeavors can be passionate, and argue endlessly about the benefits of either measure, cutting them or letting them grow. Fortunately, friendship always prevails over such controversies, maybe ending up sharing fondue with plenty of garlic. We cut the scapes and use them in cooking during the summer.
Hardnecks are hardier, and can withstand colder winters. They peel easier and are valued as more flavorful by gourmet cooks. Softnecks are generally larger than hardnecks, yielding a greater number of cloves. Garlic can be stored for about 10 months and it is said that the white-colored garlic has a longer storage capacity than the purplish tinged ones.
I am reluctant to say that it is fine to plant garlic purchased from the supermarket. Some people find it easy and convenient, others could not get them to grow because the bulbs were treated with some kind of growth retardant. I would suggest to buy them from a catalog or from a garden center, or ask for a start from a friend, this way you know what you get.
Add compost and lime to your garden area where you want to plant your garlic. Using a hoe, make some nice, straight furrows in the soil, about 6 inches apart. Separate the garlic bulb into cloves, only using the outer row of cloves, saving the skinny center one for cooking. Plant the cloves 2 inches deep with the pointed ends up, at 3- or 4-inch intervals. If you plant more than one variety, mark them so you can assess their hardiness, vigor, flavor and their return. With a rake, gently rake the small heaps alongside the furrow over the the cloves so that they are covered.
Garlic is the easiest crop to grow, not much care, just weeding and always a great return. Garlic will grow even if we happen to have a brown or almost black thumb! Soon enough, green sprouts will poke out of the ground and the plants will keep on growing till very cold weather sets in. As soon as the ground warms up in spring, it will grow rapidly till it reaches maturity, usually around the middle of July, which is about right since garlic takes nine months to mature.
Make sure it has at least six hours of sun exposure. Onions, leeks and garlic need sunny spots with long sun exposure to grow well.
After the harvest, when the bulbs are pulled from the soil, they need to be spread out in a dry, airy room till they are completely dry. These conditions exist here in the upstairs barn, but an attic or any other well-ventilated area will do. They stay in the upstairs barn from July till the beginning of October, when we cut off the dry stalks and put the bulbs into net bags. Another method to prepare them for storage is braiding them, but the stalks need to be a certain length.
We are great fans of garlic, eat it every day in a salad, occasionally in a tomato sauce, use it in pesto, in cheese dishes, rub it on lamb and goat roasts, not because it keeps vampires away, but because we love it. It has medicinal benefits because it has antioxidant properties, which work against cell damage and aging.
Research has proven that garlic lowers cholesterol and reduces blood pressure. Either cooked or consumed raw, the health effects are the same. We can digest it better if we crush or chop it for raw consumption.
I should soon notice the slowing down of the aging progress, considering how much garlic I eat every day. I will consult the mirror and check the the tangle of wrinkles, then I will remove my glasses and confirm the validity of the claim to slow down aging. Sure enough, my skin looks as smooth as a baby’s bottom! If you want to repeat my observational study, make sure to take off your glasses!
Maybe you wonder why we only cut firewood now, since it has to dry before it can be burned. In its green state, it does not create a lot of heat and it produces a lot of creosote that will be deposited in the stove pipe, where it can catch fire and melt the pipe. We have so much dead wood from all the past storms that we will have enough seasoned firewood until the garlic runs out.