From the Kitchen: A meal for the New Year

Merry Christmas to everyone this morning! I imagine the majority of you will be reading this sometime or someday later, but in time for a New Year’s Day meal next week.
Cabbage and black-eyed peas are central to celebrating each fresh year. And I’ve given recipes for both ingredients in the past. So why break with tradition? I picked cabbage for today.
The recipe is one from a Hillshire Farm recipe pamphlet back in the day. We’ve enjoyed it many times over.
I submitted it to Southern Living magazine in the 1980s and they selected it for printing in the magazine.
Although the recipe is old, it can claim new status, since it’s a one-pot affair. It can stand right up there with the popularity of the sheet pan recipes and the Instant Pot. Except you will need a skillet.
Turkey bacon and sausage products weren’t invented when I first made this. They would work as well as regular in this recipe.
Vegetable broth was another item not yet in the grocery store but was still available, as are most all products, if homemade.
I’ve omitted the bacon and kielbasa entirely on occasion just to make a tasty vegetarian cabbage offering. Something different from straight up boiled cabbage.
I have also chosen to discard the bacon drippings in favor of olive oil for cooking the cabbage.
However, the last minute toss-in of crisped bacon does add undeniable flavor to the vegetables and works as an amiable partner for the kielbasa.
Now get on with the gift opening and your holiday dinner. And be poised to take your place in the return or exchange line with any questionable presents when the stores open tomorrow.