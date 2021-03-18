Reach Judy Grigoraci at judy.g@suddenlink.net.

Editor’s Note : Next week’s edition of From the Kitchen will be Judy Grigoraci’s final column. For years, she has been offering reality-based recipes and no-nonsense tips for busy families and cooks who want to cut down on time but not flavor.

Do you have a favorite From the Kitchen recipe? A piece of advice you found particularly helpful? Send it in to social@hdmediallc.com by Wednesday, March 24, with “From the Kitchen” in the subject line. We’ll run some of the responses we get in Judy’s final column — and pass them all to her to enjoy reading when she’s not busy cooking.