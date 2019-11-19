From the Kitchen: Dressing and gravy for the big day

I know you know we’re bearing down on Thanksgiving. This week we’re putting a stop to any cooking anxiety regarding gravy.

With just a switch in the soup and broth in the gravy recipe, both traditional dishes today coincidentally are suitable for the vegetarian expected at your table.

I made the gravy last year, drenching roasted chicken in the sauce, since turkey wasn’t on the menu.

You don’t need any drippings, so this would be perfect for those deep-fried gobblers. One is set to grace our table next week.

I think poultry seasoning was the magic that made the gravy and also the dressing’s flavor pop and feel genuine.

I developed the dressing recipe for our vegetarian middle-schooler who has remained faithful to her choice since the second grade.

We thought she might have been swayed along the way by a sausage pizza or a savory, beefy burger. She hasn’t.

A choice of a good bread helped the dressing along. You could also opt for flavored stuffing cubes.

There isn’t any egg in the dressing, so baking the finished dish is just a matter of heating through and reaching the doneness you desire. The individual ingredients used to make it are already “cooked.”

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!

Reach Judy Grigoraci at judy.g@suddenlink.net.

Funerals Today

FUNERALS FOR TODAY NOVEMBER 19, 2019

Baisden, Stephen - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danvillel.

Carper, Madgaline - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Casto, Pamela - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Ferrell Jr., Jesse - Noon, Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Frazier, Robert - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Jennings, Donald - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Myers, Pauline - 2 p.m., Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Stover, Norma - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Summers, Garnet - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funerals Home, Malden.

Young, Louise - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.