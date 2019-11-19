From the Kitchen: Dressing and gravy for the big day

I know you know we’re bearing down on Thanksgiving. This week we’re putting a stop to any cooking anxiety regarding gravy.
With just a switch in the soup and broth in the gravy recipe, both traditional dishes today coincidentally are suitable for the vegetarian expected at your table.
I made the gravy last year, drenching roasted chicken in the sauce, since turkey wasn’t on the menu.
You don’t need any drippings, so this would be perfect for those deep-fried gobblers. One is set to grace our table next week.
I think poultry seasoning was the magic that made the gravy and also the dressing’s flavor pop and feel genuine.
I developed the dressing recipe for our vegetarian middle-schooler who has remained faithful to her choice since the second grade.
We thought she might have been swayed along the way by a sausage pizza or a savory, beefy burger. She hasn’t.
A choice of a good bread helped the dressing along. You could also opt for flavored stuffing cubes.
There isn’t any egg in the dressing, so baking the finished dish is just a matter of heating through and reaching the doneness you desire. The individual ingredients used to make it are already “cooked.”
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!