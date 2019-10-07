From the Kitchen: Exploring cuisine with the grands

I have a new Alfredo sauce that came from making Noodles Romanoff. This is the backstory on how that came to be.
There have been two recent cooking sessions in my kitchen with granddaughters. The first was with nine-year-old Jaida.
She is interested in food and likes to cook, so we selected a menu that she could accomplish.
It contained some of her favorite ingredients and she, with just slight assistance, prepared dinner for all the rest of the clan.
That cooking day initiative has been true in the past for the now-adult girl and boy grands as well. The two I’m talking about just reached the ready point for the kitchen.
Among all the other menu items for her day, Jaida went with a few dishes that were different.
Her version of chicken and waffles, accomplished with a “sandwich” of battered chicken tender bites between potato waffle fries, with spiced honey as an optional drizzle, peanut butter and jam kabobs, pizza in a pasta casserole, fresh strawberry cupcakes and homemade root beer, were stand-outs on the table.
The second grand-chef to make dinner for all the family was ten-year old Annabella. Earlier this year she had asked her mother about Russian food, expressing a desire to taste some.
When we agreed on a cooking day, what better food to go with than that from the Russian cuisine?
Part of her menu included a pork and poultry stroganoff, Ukrainian vegetable soup, borscht (beet soup), brown bear custard (a quick microwave chocolate pudding), and blushin’ Russian punch.
Both girls did the majority of the work, making some of the items from scratch. Annabella also whisked up a splendid Noodles Romanoff.
Immediately upon tasting it I said to myself that this noodle sauce was going to replace my everyday Alfredo.
With both sour cream and heavy cream in the sauce, assisted by melted butter, the richness of flavor can’t be denied.
Nor can the calories. So let’s not dwell on what that exact number could be. I was surprised that the sour cream didn’t produce any overwhelming tartness in the sauce.
Pasta Alfredo with fettuccine for me has now become Noodles Romanoff or vice versa. Give this recipe a try to see if could do the same for you.
•••
Are you looking for an adventure in eating? A somewhat different arena from the expected brick and mortar restaurant? A special location to enjoy breakfast and lunch?
I’m putting on my Steven Keith Food Guy hat with news of just the place. The culinary arts department at Carver Career and Technical Education Center offers breakfast and lunch at their school every Wednesday and Thursday. Who knew?
“’Carver Roots Kitchen’ is up and running, with meals prepared by the students in the culinary arts program,” said instructor chef Mandy Gum.
Guided by the program’s director, chef Tom Grant, the Kitchen is open both days for breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It’s open to the public on a walk-in basis. Reasonable prices range anywhere from $2 to $10 depending. Proceeds from the meals go back into the program to benefit the students.
“Examples for the breakfasts that we’ve made recently are sausage biscuits and gravy, French toast and breakfast bowls,” Gum said. “Included in the $5 price tag will be the special morning dish the students have created, fresh fruit and a beverage. Eggs done your way is always an option.”
The lunch is $10 and features the entrée of the week, side soup or salad, dessert and a beverage.
The menu changes weekly, depending upon what the students are into at that time. The excellent, award-winning training the students receive from Grant and Gum has continuously produced positive results.
You may not know what the menu will hold, but if the top-quality savory appetizers and delectable sweets the Carver students prepared and served at the Capitol Market Mixer last week is any indication, it’s promising that the Carver Roots Kitchen breakfast and lunch will be something to anticipate.
The Carver Career and Technical Education Center is located at 4799 Midland Drive with an official Charleston address.
However, to find it more directly, it’s in the Malden/Rand area near the J. Q. Dickinson Salt Works.