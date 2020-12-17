Fresh pears and walnuts serve as good ambassadors for reminding us it’s winter. And that it’s time for them to be incorporated into a wintry salad.
The recipe today can also be made with apples, producing a slightly detoured version of a Waldorf salad.
If you select red pears, leave the skin on for added color and texture. As for toasting walnuts, it used to mean standing by a low-temp oven, watching and turning them until lightly browned and fragrant.
Today the toasting can be done in the microwave, 30 to 60 seconds at a time. It still involves some watching, because they can turn from perfect to hopelessly burned in the blink of an eye. But it is quicker than the oven method.
You can also toast the nuts in a dry nonstick skillet on the stovetop on a low heat. Still with the watching, of course, and possibly stirring a time or two.
The same procedures apply to toasting coconut as well.
For many years we received a Christmas gift of pears from Harry & David, a premier company for the fruit.
A recipe for the pear’s usage was always included in their package. It was for a salad that, coincidentally, had the same ingredients as the one here today.
I had my recipe for years from a reliable publication, long before Harry & David appeared on our doorstep.
The salad is the same, but the dressing is different so it’s included here.
They did recommend champagne vinegar for their dressing. Good luck finding that one here, even with all the Charleston stores. I use rice vinegar for almost all recipes calling for white or white wine vinegar. I think that it’s milder and a touch sweeter than the others.
I do have a couple dishes that have to have cider vinegar to work right, or so I am convinced, one of them being my slaw dressing.
Whisk up either the sweet-tart or the honey mustard-based dressing to drizzle over salad greens, the fruit, nuts and blue cheese for a zippy luncheon entrée or a dinner side one of these December days. Did someone mention Christmas dinner?