From the Kitchen: Quick recipe for the busy days ahead

We’re now well into the official fall season. Almost winter. The leaves in our back yard started turning the day after the Fourth of July holiday.
It always seems summer is over by then when pool attendance dwindles and picnics and vacations are nearly forgotten.
Except this year summer held on with those scorching hot days well past September. They were especially trying during the first weeks of school. Temps in the 90s! What’s that about?
It’s time for a quick stir-fry recipe with daily schedules now taking on a frantic pace.
The pork tenderloin is just that – tender plus moist.
A quick stir with the apples and onions, thickened by an apple cider slurry will get you going in the right direction for dinner.
For those who choose no meat, there isn’t any reason it can’t be omitted and a tasty vegetable substituted in the recipe.
Think about fresh corn cut from the cob, if still available after Thanksgiving, to blend with the sage and apples or cubed softened sweet potato or butternut squash.
By the way, for all those who aren’t fans of cutting up a whole butternut squash (I’m first among them), it comes already cubed, fresh, in the produce sections in approximately a 12-ounce bag. Makes life simpler, especially for squash soup.
Another option for the dish would be sliced cremini or portabella mushrooms lending their dark, earthy, meat-like quality.
In fact, all those suggestions could be added to the recipe with the protein. If you notice, those suggested vegetables still make the dish sound like fall.