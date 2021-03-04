I’m way ahead of myself with today’s recipes. They are destined to be prepared for May 5, Cinco de Mayo, the wonderful Mexican celebration we love to enjoy at our favorite Mexican restaurant or at the table of our equally favorite renowned home cook.
You can wait and turn out a salute to Mexico in May or make the chicken and salad to savor right now without being chained to the calendar and a specific date.
The recipes take advantage of convenience foods that don’t take forever to accomplish for a meal that will make you feel like dancing to the tunes of a mariachi band.
Store-bought packaged seasoning, rice, and cheese sauce come together in the Arroz con Pollo – simple chicken and rice with a not-so-simple taste appeal.
To go along with it, what else could we expect but corn? A quick stirring of seasoned corn, done up in a flavorful style, can put you on the south-of-the-border map. You could possibly have the salad ingredients just waiting in your cabinet.
You can make it a corn-pasta salad by adding your favorite cooked shape of pasta. The tri-color would be a good addition with its color and flavor.
I’ve found this tip about pasta salads and pasta dishes such as lasagna and stuffed shells.
I cook the pasta ahead just to have it behind me. And make all the other recipe components for whatever pasta dish I’m making. But keep them separate.
I don’t add the pasta to the salad or assemble the lasagna or shells and let those dishes sit hours or overnight. I toss in the pasta for the salad a little before serving, maybe an hour or so ahead, and put together the lasagna or shells just before baking.
I learned long ago how much of the salad dressings and sauces get absorbed by the pasta before it can ever reach the table.
As for the calendar, I’ll be more to the point next week with recipes that are within a correct timeline. St. Patrick’s Day is practically here.