This has been the month for the invasion of the gingerbread people. They arrived all decked out in royal icing colors and cookie decors, standing at attention as a mouthwatering attraction for devouring.
Why don’t we leave them alone to await their gastronomic fate by switching things up a bit? How about gingerbread pancakes, enhanced by a warm ginger sauce as the “syrup?” They aren’t that complicated so they may be just what you are looking for when this day has come and gone and New Year’s morning comes calling.
These work great when you have family members and guests whom you like to amaze with your cleverness by the selection of your different menu. Gingerbread pancakes could be so new to them. Or how about just for you alone or the lovers of gingerbread in any form – cookies, cake, or now pancakes and waffles?
I don’t see any harm in the batter being processed in the old waffle maker as well as being flipped on the griddle. I also can see the water called for in the mix to be changed to half and half cream. It’s still the holiday season, after all.
Any way you make them they will get you across the finish line as a superb treat. The recipe makes about a dozen pancakes, so gather all your eager eaters.
Warmest wishes this season to you and those you hold dear. Merry Christmas!