From the Kitchen: Take your beverage up a notch

We are now well past the lazy-day summertime refreshments on the patio or in the front porch swing, but there have to be thoughts of winter holiday brunches taking root sooner or later, and sports tailgates continuing. I think that’s the Super Bowl on the horizon.
The sour mix below isn’t anything like the bottled. The freshness shines throughout, just like most food that’s from scratch.
It’s a very simple blend of citrus juice and a sweetener to highlight any top-shelf whiskey sour or even nonalcohol beverages.
The bloody Mary mix came from a magazine back in the summer. I was attracted to it because it didn’t call for horseradish, an ingredient to which I’m sensitive.
My choice of a tomato juice is V8 — I find it has more “oomph.” I chose spicy V8 for optimum punch, but the heat can be subdued by using just the plain, original V8.
The recipe even works well as far as taste goes with the low-sodium V8. There is a low-sodium original in most all stores, but the low-sodium spicy V8 isn’t currently available in any grocery in our Charleston area. Our daughter-in-law, Aimee, who is sodium-cautious, orders the spicy lo-so online.
Now grab a celery stick and get mixing. The Mary is delicious to enjoy minus any alcohol as a stand-alone, kicked-up tomato juice to sip on throughout the day. It’s up to you to add any Dutch courage.