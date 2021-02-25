Everybody rise and shine for today’s croissants and preserves. The recipes definitely will introduce delicious possibilities for upscale weekend early dining, probably better than for the hurried weekday mornings.
The gussied-up BLT egg sandwich, made fancy with a croissant, doesn’t take long to whip up.
The bacon can be the already-cooked that you can heat in the microwave. For our taste, we like Oscar Mayer as a brand for the already-cooked bacon and the toaster oven for the prep.
The slices crisp up just right, and are more like cooking from raw when done in the toaster oven. I always tend to overdo in the microwave.
As for the bagel seasoning, it’s available now in the spices and herbs section of the stores, including Aldi.
You can find everything bagel croissants in the bakery section at Walmart — but not made in the way that first comes to mind. The seasoning is baked into the bread, not sprinkled on top.
If you want to make your own everything seasoning to keep on hand, it’s equal parts sesame seeds, poppy seeds, black sesame seeds, dried minced garlic, dried minced onion, sea salt. I omit the salt.
You can follow the recipe for the breakfast sandwich, sprinkling the seasoning on top, or tuck it into the sandwich by sprinkling it over the cream cheese layers. The recipe makes two sandwiches but you know to increase the ingredients or halve them accordingly for more than two or for one.
The strawberry spread has only three ingredients in order to produce the freshest homemade spoonable treat that was on every breakfast table of old.
Except in this version there isn’t any canning to be done, no scalding hot water and metal lids popping as it was back in the day.
Stir up a little fruity pleasure in a saucepan and refrigerate. Next thing you know you’ll be applying strawberry preserves to any of your extra croissants.